Mystery Surrounds Charlotte, NC Billboards

Mysterious Cryptic Billboards Are Popping Up All Over Charlotte.
Every day, we are hearing chatter about "Larkin". Nobody seems to know who he is, but the rumors are pretty fun to listen to.”CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Many Charlotte residents are reporting having seen the cryptic billboards that simply read "Who Is Larkin?". Many people have heard stories and rumors surrounding the billboards, but no one has yet to find out exactly who "Larkin" is. There are no logos, no last name, and no link to follow — only an image of a well-dressed man and a question that reads "Who Is Larkin?"
— Sarah Davis
These billboards began popping up in and around Charlotte around mid-January, and they are creating quite the buzz. Mogul X's Charlotte Local Spotlight Team (CLS) has launched an investigation in an attempt to uncover just who is behind these mysterious billboards.
The rumors are flying in downtown Charlotte as local patrons enter local coffee shop Waterbean Coffee. It doesn't take long before the CLS team overhears two locals discussing the billboards. CLS caught up with 33 year-old Sarah Davis to hear her thoughts on these curious displays.
"We started seeing them [billboards] around 3 weeks ago. I thought I was the only one who was out of the loop, but more and more people were talking about it, and nobody knows [who he is]," explained Sarah. "Every day, we are hearing chatter about "Larkin". Nobody seems to know who he is, but the rumors are pretty fun to listen to. Some people said they've seen a link on the billboards, but I haven't seen it yet. It only seems to be there sometimes."
This same tone is echoed through the local city shops of downtown Charlotte. CLS counted at least a dozen billboards all displaying the same message, "Who Is Larkin?" After several hours, we saw a new billboard; only this time, it included a link to a website (whoislarkin.com). When following the link, the perplexing nature of the billboards only leads to more questions — as the website yielded no answers. It does, however, say that answers will be revealed on April 22, 2022.
Not everyone is happy about the billboards, however. Bill Stevens, 53, had this to say "I see em [billboards] everywhere. They keep popping up. I'm like, just tell us. I don't like the mystery. We have enough stuff in the world to wonder about. Is it something good or bad. Is Larkin someone I'm supposed to know? I don't know."
CLS can only presume that the answers will be given in time. Either way, the genius of this PR stunt cannot be ignored. A simple yet powerful question is creating incredible buzz for locals as well as catching media attention; if the goal was to get people talking, it is definitely doing just that. CLS will continue in our investigation until we uncover the answer to "Who Is Larkin?"
