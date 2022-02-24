Help plan the future of the Guana River Wildlife Management Area

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) will present a draft 10-year management plan for the Guana River Wildlife Management Area at a public hearing in St. Johns County on March 9.

The public hearing will be held at 7 p.m. at the St. Johns County Commissioner Chambers at 500 San Sebastian View, in St. Augustine. The public is encouraged to attend and will have the opportunity to comment and ask questions regarding the management plan for the FWC-managed WMA.

The Guana River WMA encompasses approximately 9,815 acres in St. Johns County. Immediately inland from the Atlantic Ocean, the Guana River WMA protects a unique maritime ecosystem and harbors an array of fish and wildlife among its lakes, marshes, hammocks and flatwoods habitats. These marshes, flatwoods and scrub provide important habitat for wildlife, such as gopher tortoises, wood storks and little blue herons. The Guana River WMA also offers many opportunities for public recreation, including hunting, fishing, wildlife viewing, bird watching, hiking, biking, paddling, boating and horseback riding.

“The Guana River WMA was purchased to ensure the preservation of fish, wildlife and other natural and cultural resources for future generations, and to provide fish- and wildlife-based outdoor recreation opportunities to the public,” said Hannah Klein, FWC land conservation planner. “This draft management plan will specify how we intend to accomplish that goal.”

For more information on this upcoming public hearing, go to MyFWC.com/Conservation and select “Terrestrial Programs” then “Management Plans.” Hunting and fishing regulations are not included in this plan or meeting; they are addressed through a separate public process. Visit MyFWC.com/hunting and click on the “Hunting Handbook” or MyFWC.com/fishing and click “Freshwater Recreational Regulations” to learn more about hunting and fishing regulations.

Pursuant to Chapters 253 and 259, Florida Statutes, all lands purchased with public funds must have a management plan that ensures the property will be managed in a manner that is consistent with the intended purposes of the purchase. For more information and background on management plans and their goals, visit MyFWC.com/conservation and select “Terrestrial Programs” then “Management Plans.”

To obtain a copy of the land management prospectus for the Guana River WMA, call Hannah Klein at 850-487-9767 or email Hannah.Klein@myFWC.com.

To learn more about the Guana River WMA go to MyFWC.com and select “Wildlife Viewing” then “Wildlife Management Areas.”

