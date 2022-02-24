New Mexico, coalition of mountain west states sign MOU to develop a regional clean hydrogen hub

Western inter-state hydrogen hub to compete for $8 billion in federal infrastructure funds

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Thursday joined the governors of Colorado, Utah and Wyoming in announcing that they will compete jointly for a portion of the $8 billion allocated in the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act for the development of regional clean hydrogen hubs. These states are uniquely situated to become a clean hydrogen hub given the presence of high-quality wind, solar, biomass, natural gas, and other energy resources.

The Memorandum of Understanding can be found here.

“New Mexico is proud to be part of this powerful collaboration with other western governors during this pivotal time of expanding clean energy,” said New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham. “New Mexico brings incredible value to this partnership, which not only progresses our shared goals around climate change, but creates jobs, fosters innovation and lifts up millions of Americans. New Mexico’s commitment to growing renewable energy and meeting its ambitious climate goals lays the foundation for a thriving clean hydrogen economy. Make no mistake, New Mexico and our partner states will succeed in developing the nation’s most productive clean hydrogen hub.”

“Colorado is delighted to be part of this coalition to advance green hydrogen for Colorado and clean hydrogen among western states. The State of Colorado has adopted ambitious goals to reduce economy-wide greenhouse gas emissions 50% by 2030 and 90% by 2050, while supporting a just transition for affected workers and communities, and the use of low carbon hydrogen, especially hydrogen produced using renewable electricity for electrolysis, will help the state achieve these goals particularly in industry and heavy transportation” said Colorado Governor Jared Polis. “Colorado’s leadership in decarbonizing the electric sector using abundant wind and solar resources, existing gas supply chain and strong intellectual capital including universities and the National Renewable Energy Laboratory position Colorado to build the technology and workforce needed to scale hydrogen in the region and around the world.”

“Utah’s unique geography and innovative spirit position us as the best place in the nation for energy development projects, including clean hydrogen,” said Utah Governor Spencer J. Cox. “In Utah, we keep energy prices low to keep quality of life high. Our natural resources and existing infrastructure, along with our talented workforce, enable us to maintain this commitment to our citizens. With Utah’s resources and expertise in the development of a clean hydrogen hub, the possibility of affordable, reliable and clean hydrogen is not just a possibility, it’s inevitable.”

“Hydrogen has tremendous potential for energizing the next generation and Wyoming is particularly well-situated to develop, export and utilize hydrogen. Several businesses have already targeted Wyoming as a potential hydrogen production center and our university, state agencies and legislature are leading the development of hydrogen policy and technology both locally and nationally,” said Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon. “This coalition represents a shared vision for the future of hydrogen in the mountain west region, expands the resources beyond what each state has individually and reaffirms Wyoming’s commitment to supply hydrogen to consumers throughout the Western States.”

The signatory states will work together to develop a Western Inter-State Hydrogen Hub with supporting facilities in each state in response to the RFP that the U.S. Department of Energy is expected to release in May 2022.