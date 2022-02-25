Pink Trucking & Equipment Added to a List of Companies That Support Suppler Diversity
It's Time For More Companies To Step UpMONTEREY , CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pink Trucking & Equipment is a woman-owned company in what has always been known as a man’s business, but they are starting to pave their way in the trucking industry.
The good ol’ boy system is coming to an end, and more people are searching for diverse companies to do business with. There are now more women-owned businesses than ever before, and aligning with minority entrepreneurs is becoming the norm in today’s business world.
Pink Trucking & Equipment has added their name to the ever-growing list of companies that support these inclusive programs. This is about justice, but these programs also promote an inclusive approach to procurement, helping minority-owned businesses establish a footprint in their respective industries.
What Groups Are Supported Through Supplier Diversity?
This diversity program supports businesses that are owned and operated by traditionally underrepresented groups of people, giving them a chance to compete in their respective industry. The business must be at least 51% owned and operated by any of these minority groups, and the most common classifications are small-businesses, minority-owned businesses, and woman-owned businesses.
Obviously, supplier diversity involves minority-owned companies and the list has expanded to: women, U.S. Military Veterans, disabled Individuals, minorities, and lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender (LBGTQ+). As a woman-owned business, Pink Trucking & Equipment believes these programs are more important than ever, and they are proud to be a huge supporter, but they don’t stop there. Pink Trucking encourages other companies to adopt these programs and to encourage even more businesses to follow suit.
Maintaining High Ethical and Moral Standards
Unfortunately, some companies have allowed their diversity initiatives to become token gestures, and some refuse to accept them altogether. Although the first-ever supplier diversity program was established over 50 years ago by a major car manufacturing company in the U.S., there are some that have never heard of it.
These diversity programs maintain the highest of ethical and moral standards, treating everyone with the respect they deserve. By supporting businesses owned by women, veterans, disabled individuals, and the LGBTQ+ community, you are supporting programs that help to prevent the same discrimination that has plagued these marginalized groups for years. Supplier diversity programs are helping to stamp out those prejudices.
Diversity initiatives provide these individuals with the chance to succeed beyond what they could have ever imagined. It gives them the opportunity to become big players in a game that has traditionally excluded them.
Advantages of Supplier Diversity
Business is about relationships, and doing business with people from all walks of life can only help your business flourish. Supplier diversity proves that your company supports and employs the marginalized, and you might see new business from groups of people that never knew you existed. These programs help business owners serve their entire customer list, regardless of gender, sexual orientation, or race.
It's Time To Step Up
Pink Trucking & Equipment has embraced supplier diversity and is not afraid to encourage others to practice some form of social responsibility. Any business that has adopted this inclusive initiative has an unmistakable advantage over their competition and encouraging other businesses to do the same can only help eliminate discrimination.
Monterey’s Trusted Source For Trucking & Equipment Rentals
Pink Trucking & Equipment are in the business of creating solutions. From dump trucks to excavators, they have the tools and expertise to get the job done while diversifying the supply chain. Pink has an experienced team that provides quality trucks and reliable service. Their commercial-grade equipment can deliver or haul away whatever the project requires.
For more information call 831-646-2099 or text info@pinktrucking.com.
Erika Humes
Pink Trucking & Equipment
+1 831-646-2099
email us here