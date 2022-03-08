New Book on Happiness Achieves #1 International Bestseller Status on Launch Day
EINPresswire.com/ -- Ignite Press announced this week that Randye Kaye’s new book, Happier Made Simple: Choose Your Words. Change Your Life., became a #1 international bestseller in no less than 10 categories and a hot new release in 19 categories on Amazon. Among others, it became the #1 bestselling book in Women’s Inspirational, Family Health, Mood Disorders, and more.
The book is available on Amazon at https://amzn.to/3L50nF5
Tired of wasting time and energy worrying about things and entertaining negative thoughts? Happier Made Simple helps readers discover how to change the story they tell themselves and others, leading to deeper, richer relationships. Written with humor and great wisdom, Randye’s book provides actionable ways to take control of finding happiness.
To celebrate the launch of the book, the Kindle version of the book will be on sale for 99 cents for a limited time.
Randye’s whole professional life has been about words. Words studied, written, spoken, performed, taught, narrated, interpreted, communicated, and revised.
Her career has ranged from 25 years in radio (commercial and public) to stage (improv, plays, public speaking, singing), to the classroom (communications professor, drama teacher) to the recording booth (podcast host, voice talent, audiobook narrator). She is also the author of the acclaimed memoir Ben Behind His Voices: One Family’s Journey from the Chaos of Schizophrenia to Hope, and lots of blog posts.
Randye presents keynotes and teaches seminars on customer service, stress reduction, presentation skills, communication, and media awareness.
She lives in Connecticut with her husband Geoff, very near her children and grandchildren, and too far from her extended family in the UK.
She’s a member of SAG-AFTRA, Actors’ Equity, The Authors Guild, the National Speakers Association, and Mensa.
Visit Amazon at https://amzn.to/3L50nF5 to purchase the book and to learn more!
Randye can be reached at: randyekaye.com
Malia Sexton
The book is available on Amazon at https://amzn.to/3L50nF5
Tired of wasting time and energy worrying about things and entertaining negative thoughts? Happier Made Simple helps readers discover how to change the story they tell themselves and others, leading to deeper, richer relationships. Written with humor and great wisdom, Randye’s book provides actionable ways to take control of finding happiness.
To celebrate the launch of the book, the Kindle version of the book will be on sale for 99 cents for a limited time.
Randye’s whole professional life has been about words. Words studied, written, spoken, performed, taught, narrated, interpreted, communicated, and revised.
Her career has ranged from 25 years in radio (commercial and public) to stage (improv, plays, public speaking, singing), to the classroom (communications professor, drama teacher) to the recording booth (podcast host, voice talent, audiobook narrator). She is also the author of the acclaimed memoir Ben Behind His Voices: One Family’s Journey from the Chaos of Schizophrenia to Hope, and lots of blog posts.
Randye presents keynotes and teaches seminars on customer service, stress reduction, presentation skills, communication, and media awareness.
She lives in Connecticut with her husband Geoff, very near her children and grandchildren, and too far from her extended family in the UK.
She’s a member of SAG-AFTRA, Actors’ Equity, The Authors Guild, the National Speakers Association, and Mensa.
Visit Amazon at https://amzn.to/3L50nF5 to purchase the book and to learn more!
Randye can be reached at: randyekaye.com
Malia Sexton
Ignite Press
+1 559-477-4202
signitepress@gmail.com