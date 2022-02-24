State Highway Patrol Holds Public Information Session

The State Highway Patrol will host virtual assessors from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA) on Monday, February 28, 2022, to examine aspects of the organization’s policies and procedures, management, operations and support services.

The purpose of the assessment is to ensure SHP complies with 152 standards from CALEA in order to gain accredited status. By undergoing this voluntary submittal of intense scrutiny and peer review from the Commission, SHP can demonstrate to the citizens of North Carolina that their state law enforcement agency is among the finest in the nation.

As part of the on-site assessment, agency employees and members of the public are invited to offer comments directly to the assessment team during a public information session. The event will be held virtually on Monday, February 28, 2022, from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. via Microsoft Teams and can be accessed through this link 2022 CALEA Public Information Session- NCSHP. Anyone unable to attend the public information session may address the assessors by calling (919) 757-0650 on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, between 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. Comments are limited to ten minutes and must address the agency’s ability to comply with CALEA’s standards.

Persons wishing to offer written comments about the State Highway Patrol’s ability to meet the standards for accreditation are requested to write: Commission for Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA), 13575 Heathcote Blvd, Suite 320, Gainesville, Virginia 20155, or call (703) 352-4225.

For more information regarding the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc., please write the Commission at 13575 Heathcote Blvd, Suite 320, Gainesville, Virginia 20155, or call (703) 352-4225 or visit their website at http://www.calea.org.

For more information about the State Highway Patrol’s accreditation process, please contact Accreditation Manager Michelle Partin at (984) 349-6055.

###