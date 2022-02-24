Frink shakes hand with Wing Star for products manufacturing
Xarder, footwear brand by Frink India launching this MarchDELHI, INDIA, February 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Xarder formerly known as "The Foxx" founded by Frink CEO, Ajay Singh and his childhood friends Ayushman Awasthi, Anand Gupta, and Isha Maurya is now all set to be launched by 10 March 2022 on major e-commerce portals including Amazon, Flipkart, and Myntra.
Xarder, deals in footwear including men's shoes, slippers, sandals, and women's footwear including bellies and sandals. Xarder's main motive is to provide the best in quality leather products at cheap price.
The company is expecting to be expanded worldwide by the next two years in US and Canada. Xarder also looking forward to partnering with offline stores like V-Mart and Reliance trends and may also be available in Ajio online stores by the next 6 months.
Xarder may launch 72 SKUs by this march and expecting to add more SKUs by the end of each month.
Company planning to manufacture products of material
Synthetic Leather and Genuine Leather , soles may include of Airmix sole, PU Sole, TPR and EVA sole. Xarder footwear price may start from Rs. 599 to the range upto Rs.6000 for genuine leather shoes.
Company also launching its website where the products will be launched exclusively with the heavy discount offer price. Its e-commerce portal will be operated through www.xarder.com and sale will be live from 10 march 2022.
First time users will get exclusively access to heavy discounts and products at their best price.
Xarder's product will reach their customers within 7days of their order placed at the website. Xarder may also provide international delivery of their product after 6 months of their business operation in partnership with Delhivery courier .
Company will operate its business purely online in their initial days.
For early access to Xarder's product you may visit their website www.xarder.com on 5 march and pre order your fashion shoes.
