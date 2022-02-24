WAO Music Art Festival 2022 Promo Code for discount tickets and passes use the We Are One Music Festival 2022 Promo Code "RSVP" The We Are One Music Festival Promo Code is "RSVP" use the promo code "RSVP" for the We Are One Music Festival Promo Code. The WAO music festival promo code is "RSVP" the saturday sunday we are one lineup 2022

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The We Are One Music FestivalThe We Are One Festival Promo Code is "RSVP" and discount tickets are on sale for this music and art festival. The We are one Music Festival also known as the WAO music and art festival will be held May 14th, 2022, and May 15th, 2022 at the Eleanor Tinsley Park in Houston Texas will feature performances from Lil Wayne. This Houston Music Festival is one of the top revenue grossing events in the Houston area and will bring a much-needed boost to the local economy by creating jobs and bringing in commerce to many local businesses still struggling to emerge from Covid-19 losses. This Event will also be using contactless cashless systems for festival-goers who prefer not to use cash or cards.We Are one Music Festival TechnologyNew Cashless wristbands will be used known as Intellitix's. These wrist bands are Bank Certified cashless payment systems and provide secure, fast, payment for purchases inside and during the event.We Are one Music Festival 2022 TicketsTickets and Passes for the We Are one Music Festival are available now. Use the We Are One 2022 Promo Code "RSVP" for discount music festival tickets. This WAO 2022 Promo Code will provide a discount and a Cashless Wristband to experience the new Intellitix technology.WAO Music Festival MarketingThe We Are one Music Festival has teamed up with an Austin SEO Company to provide digital marketing support for the event and ticket sales. DIQ SEO is an Austin Texas bases Digital Marketing Agency that provides Website development, Search Engine Optimization (SEO ), PPC, Content Marketing, Social Media Marketing, and Digital marketing consulting.We Are One Saturday LineupSATURDAY MAY 14LIL WAYNEGRIMESDUCK SAUCEPOPPYLUPE FIASCOJLINPOOLSIDECOMBO CHIMBITAHURRAY FOR THE RIFF RAFFMYKKI BLANCOPEYTONCALEROGRACIE CHAVEZLOVELESSPEARL EARLWe Are One Festival Sunday LineupILLENIUMJAPANESE BREAKFASTCLJPEGMAFIAANJA SCHNEIDERTOKiMONSTAWUKIALICE LONGYU GAOFAT TONYKEIYAANARROW HEADSESSASPECIAL INTERESTVNSSAALIEN EYELIDKONA FMTEEVEEWhere is the We Are one Music Festival locationThe We Are one Music Festival location will be on May 14 - 15th 2022 at the Eleanor Tinsley Park in Houston Texas at 1800 Allen Pkwy &, Memorial Dr, Houston, TX 77019.For Questions about We Are One Festival tickets and passesVisit the Ticket self-help and support at http://weareone.lnk.to/stsupport for assistance.We Are One Music Festival COVID-19 guidelines?The WAO COVID-19 guidelines are in place to support the health & safety of all guests, artists, staff, and to ensure an enjoyable, worry-free environment, Our team is working with all local and state authorities on any necessary measures. All guests must submit valid proof of vaccination or a negative Covid-test prior to entry into the festival grounds.

