National Association of Real Estate Brokers (NAREB) Names C. Renee Wilson as its Executive Director

C. Renee Wilson

The nation's oldest minority real estate trade association strives to broaden opportunities for Blacks to achieve the American Dream of homeownership

Grateful to the Board for entrusting me with this incredible responsibility, particularly at this time in our nation’s history where social justice...and racial equity are high priority issues.” — C. Renee Wilson

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Association of Real Estate Brokers (NAREB), the oldest minority real estate trade association in America, today named C. Renee Wilson, of Cleveland, as its Executive Director. Founded in 1947, NAREB strives to increase Black homeownership.

Wilson has served as Interim Executive Director for the past seven months and has been part of the NAREB team since 2005. After serving as Special Assistant to the President and Special Projects Manager, she was named Executive and Management Consultant in 2007 and then National Relationship Manager in 2009.

“NAREB is fortunate to have someone with Renee’s qualifications as our Executive Director,” said NAREB President Lydia M. Pope, noting Wilson’s service as a “REALTIST,” the designation for NAREB members. “Her long-standing relationship with NAREB and wealth of on-the-job experience makes her uniquely qualified to fill this vitally important position.”

Wilson thanked the NAREB Board of Directors. “Although I have been part of the NAREB family for more than 16 years, I am grateful to the Board for entrusting me with this incredible responsibility, particularly at this time in our nation’s history where social justice, wealth creation, and racial equity are high priority issues.”

Prior to joining NAREB, Wilson was Principal Owner of United International Mortgage Bank. Wilson, who attended Woodbury University in Burbank, CA, also founded two firms: CTS Consultants Firm, a corporate concierge services firm providing both social and business solutions; and CTS Real Estate Services Brokerage.

NAREB’s mission is to provide Afro Americans with opportunities to achieve the American Dream of homeownership. Guided by its Five Pillars of Building Black Wealth through Homeownership, the association prioritizes faith-based and civic involvement; women’s initiatives; diversity and inclusion/small business; multi-generational wealth; and government relations and advocacy. Since inception its motto is “Democracy In Housing,” which positions NAREB as a strong advocate for fairness and equity in the housing and lending sectors. Annually, NAREB releases the “State of Housing in Black America,” a study documenting root causes of disparities in minority homeownership. Wilson plays a critical role in compiling the report.

NAREB holds its 2022 Mid-Winter Conference from March 1-4 at the San Antonio Marriott Rivercenter, San Antonio, Texas. For more information about both NAREB and the Conference, visit https://www.nareb.com/.

###

ABOUT THE NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF REAL ESTATE BROKERS

NAREB was formed in 1947 to secure the right to equal housing opportunities regardless of race, creed or color. NAREB has advocated for legislation and supported or instigated legal challenges that ensure fair housing, sustainable homeownership, and access to credit for Black Americans. Simultaneously, NAREB advocates for and promotes access to business opportunities for Black real estate professionals in each of the real estate disciplines.