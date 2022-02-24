Leading Grassroots Movement for Business Partners With The Lab Orlando for Digital Academy and Business Generator
Statewide initiative designed to drive economic growth in underserved communities
Julianna Ormond and RC Williams are uniquely qualified to lead the Jobenomics Digital Florida initiative, based on their extensive experience, compassion and drive in growing The Lab Orlando”ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jobenomics, a leading international grassroots movement specializing in mass-producing startup businesses and sustainable jobs in underserved and under resourced communities, announced its partnership with business and community resource hub, The Lab Orlando, for the Jobenomics Digital Florida Digital Academy and Business Generator, a statewide initiative providing career and business development pathways for students of all ages interested in the digital economy, which is creating the vast majority of new startups and careers.
— Chuck Vollmer
“Jobenomics designed each Center to mass-produce a minimum of 100 startup businesses per month or 1,200 new firms per year, and Ten Generators would produce 12,000 startups per year statewide. By combining lessons learned from Jobenomics experience in launching an entrepreneur club in Atlanta (as well as hundreds of other startup businesses), we selected The Lab Orlando to help develop and lead a Jobenomics Digital Florida initiative,” said Chuck Vollmer, Founder of Jobenomics.
“(Lab Orlando) founders Julianna Ormond and RC Williams are uniquely qualified to lead the Jobenomics Digital Florida initiative, based on their extensive experience, compassion and drive to help as evidenced by the creation and growth of The Lab Orlando in the Parramore District.”
Opened in March 2020, The Lab Orlando thrived through the COVID pandemic, providing solutions to the “last mile” problems of opportunity deserts in underserved communities and helping businesses to launch and scale. The Organization has been featured by Senator Tim Scott (R-SC), co-author of the Qualified Opportunity Zone legislation, as well as the White House Office on Domestic Policy and the Department of Housing and Urban Development (“HUD”).
“The Jobenomics Digital Florida program is synergistic with recent economic and workforce initiatives from Governor DeSantis, including the Reemployment Assistance program, the Reimagining Education and Career Help (REACH) Act, Florida Job Growth Grant Fund, Return to Work Initiative, and the new Florida Digital Service to deliver better government services and transparency to Floridians through design and technology,” said Lab Orlando co-founder Julianna Ormond. “Our partnership with Jobenomics provides ready to go, plug and play access to move the needle right now. We’re beyond excited!”
Ten sites in Qualified Opportunity zones throughout the state have been targeted, including an enhancement of the flagship Lab Orlando location. A typical Center will consist of a state-of-the-art 10,000 to 20,000 square foot facility on a 1 to 2-acre site, with expansion plans for 2 to 30-acre campuses including a 20,000 to 40,000 square foot center, Digital Laboratories, Digital Live-Work Communities, and Open Access Centers that will provide city-wide ultra-high-speed internet access.
“We have a real shot at solving the opportunity desert challenge and creating an explosion of businesses with NFT, Smart Chain, and other technologies, empowered by our partners at Sherloc,” said Lab Orlando co-founder RC Williams. “It’s time to put our foot on the gas when it comes to solving these last mile problems.”
Ormond and Williams are planning an informational session to provide additional details on the rollout of the Jobenomics Digital Florida Program in early March and are currently working with legislators and other stakeholders on timelines for rollouts.
