MichBio and Michigan Israel Business Accelerator Announce Partnership

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN, USA, February 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Michigan Israel Business Accelerator (MIBA), the state’s only organization that exclusively promotes commerce between the State of Michigan and the State of Israel, has established a partnership with MichBio, a membership-based, biosciences industry association with members from all sectors and stages distributed throughout the entire state.

For over 25 years MichBio has been driving bio-industry growth in Michigan by providing access to resources and information critical to success, advocating for policy decisions that support the long-term viability of the life sciences, and connecting the people, companies, and ideas necessary to create the next generation of bio-innovation. The association is comprised of leading health tech companies from across the state.

“At MichBio, we are looking forward to this partnership with the Michigan Israel Business Accelerator,” says Stephen Rapundalo, PhD, President and CEO, MichBio. “Israel has, and continues to be, a valuable connection for the Michigan bio-industry and its various health technology sectors. The potential for building meaningful international relationships among Michigan and Israel organizations and individuals is significant and can be a driver of both innovation and business success.”

The Michigan Israel Business Accelerator is dedicated to advancing Michigan’s economic growth by leveraging Israeli innovation. The health technology sector is one of Michigan’s economic strengths. By developing collaborations with Israeli startups, Michigan’s health tech companies can accelerate their corporate growth model.

“We are very pleased to partner with MichBio and their member companies here in Michigan. Our health tech sector here in Michigan is ripe with opportunities for collaboration and we look forward to this mutually beneficial partnership for months and years to come!” said Scott Hiipakka, CEO of the Michigan Israel Business Accelerator. “This partnership that will combine opportunities for collaboration to accelerate Michigan’s economic growth is very exciting.”

“This partnership between the Michigan Israel Business Accelerator and MichBio is a natural fit to support Michigan’s Health Technology sector” said Fred Molnar, Vice President of Entrepreneurship and Innovation, Michigan Economic Development Corporation and Board member at MichBio and the Michigan Israel Business Accelerator. “These two leading organizations coming together to support Michigan’s economic growth demonstrates the unique opportunities that exist in Michigan.”



About Michigan Israel Business Accelerator

The Michigan Israel Business Accelerator works together with partners from across the state to establish Michigan as the premier partner for economic development between Michigan and Israel. Companies interested in learning more about health tech opportunities with Israel should reach out to The Michigan Israel Business Accelerator by visiting www.michiganisrael.com.

About MichBio

MichBio is the trade association committed to driving growth in Michigan's biosciences industry and its many sectors, including agri-biotech, food and nutrition, bio-based technologies and renewable chemicals, industrial and environmental biotech, medical devices and technologies, pharmaceuticals and consumer healthcare, diagnostics and research products, testing and research services, and clinical research. MichBio members include bioscience companies, academic and research institutions, bioscience service providers, and related organizations. For more information, visit www.michbio.org or follow us on Twitter @MichBio.



