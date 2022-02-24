Re-manufactured MX600 baler delivers impressive monetary savings
PRESTON, LANCASHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, February 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pakawaste Ltd, the market leader in the field of waste handling equipment, has recently supplied a re-manufactured MX600 baler to the Sharp Group of Rainham, in the London borough of Havering.
The Sharp Group has been providing waste management services for almost four decades, operating throughout London, Essex, and Kent, providing a wide range of waste services to help their customers achieve their zero-to-landfill goals. They provide roll-on-off container hire, skip hire, and grab loader hire, with same-day delivery, and their team of professional operatives are well known and respected for their outstanding customer service.
The MX600 vertical baler is a high-density baling press with 30 tonnes of pressure which reduces waste by up to 90% and is suitable for a number of different materials, including cardboard, shredded paper and shrink films. The baling press has a lifting mechanism for discharging the bale directly onto a pallet for ease of use. Waste retention teeth are fitted, preventing spring back of material to guarantee maximum bale weights are accomplished. Completed bales are quickly tied off and the 500kg mill-size bales are ejected ready for collection by a waste stream merchant.
The MX600 is ideally suited to the requirements of the customers of the Sharp Group and the mill-sized bales it produces can be taken away by a wastepaper processor to provide extra revenue for the company. The Sharp Group is extremely satisfied with the installation, commenting on the great service received from the whole Pakawaste team, and with their customer now benefiting from the increased payload with fewer collections and a less labour-intensive process.
Balers, including the popular MX600, are a cost-effective method of waste management, allowing the user to operate a safe, clean, and effective waste management operation without the requirement for large storage areas. Balers come in all shapes and sizes but ultimately deliver the same result; a bale.
Choosing the correct baler is vital in order to maximise all the many benefits balers can deliver. Pakawaste offers free site surveys, undertaking detailed waste audits before recommending the right baler for the material, volume, and location the baler will be operating in. Pakawaste will also indicate the benefits and savings you will achieve and even put you in touch with recycling companies in your area that will purchase the baled material from you.
All balers reduce waste storage but with Pakawaste’s comprehensive range of balers and industry experience you can:
• Save Money - reduce your waste costs by up to 80%
• Save Time - no requirement to flat pack boxes
• Save Space - reduce bin and skip requirements by recycling your waste
• Save the Environment –send less waste for landfill and increase recycling, reducing the logistics of waste management
• Minimise dangers – reduce health and fire risks
• Reduce landfill tax and comply with pre-treatment legislation
The most popular balers are compact and designed to fit neatly into any confined working area, these balers are ideally suited for use in small commercial and retail outlets.
What can you bale?
Pakawaste has invested in a continuous program of development across its range of waste management equipment, incorporating new vertical balers, horizontal balers and mill sized balers into an already extensive product range.
The Pakawaste baler range allows for the baling of the following materials:
• Cardboard
• Plastic Packaging
• Dry office waste
• Office Paper
• Shredded Paper
• Newspapers
• Textiles
• Containers – Plastic and Metal
• Plastic bottles and Containers
• Dry Industrial Waste
• Production Waste
Each baler has its own unique characteristics, whether it is a vertical baler or a horizontal baler. These include different loading mechanisms, dual and multi material baling, simultaneous dual material baling, true mill size baling, automated ejection, hand loaded balers, machine loaded balers and fully automated balers, which can be fitted with multiple handling options, including conveyors and bin tipplers.
Pakawaste’s extensive baler range also includes services like free site surveys, free waste legislation advice, outstanding after sales services, and a full range of baler accessories.
To support Pakawaste’s baling range we supply the following baling accessories:
• Baling Twine
• Baling Tools & Swords
• Baling Wire
• Baling Trolleys
Delivering the right balers for the job as Pakawaste did for the Sharp Group is critical to a successful waste management operation. If you would like Pakawaste to find the right baler for you simply email sales@pakawaste.co.uk for guidance and additional information on balers and Pakawaste’s full scope of waste handling systems enquiries.
