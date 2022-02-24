The importance of proper disinfestation and rodenticide
Apofraxeis Peiraias is known that, for 30 years, undertakes all kinds of work-related to obstructions, disinfections, disinfestations and water pumps both in Athens and in Peiraias.”PEIRAIAS, ATHENS, GREECE, February 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Some insects like cockroaches, mosquitoes, and rodents like mice, rats pose a risk to public health by transmitting serious diseases to humans. It is worth mentioning that mosquitoes are responsible for causing the most human deaths from any organism on Earth.
Being protected from these is of the highest priority. Before resorting to chemical solutions, it is good to make sure that the space infected is clean and tidy so that harmful insects and rodents do not find food and shelter.
Proper disinfestation is completed by spraying with the appropriate insecticide. There are special insecticides to treat each insect separately. Especially for ants and cockroaches, there are specific gel insecticides that offer ease of use and discretion in application. In terms of proper rodent control, this is achieved through the use of attractive anticoagulant baits.
Their effectiveness is observed after a few days of receiving the bait from rodents. The rat drug that attracts rodents is considered successful. In the agricultural stores, you will find various types. Mice are always placed in bait stations for the safety of children and pets. There are also ready-made glue traps for insects and rodents on the market.
The effectiveness of chemical applications depends on two factors:
A. the quality of the preparations used; and
B. how to apply them
Because usually the "cheap" turns out to be more expensive, it is good to procure preparations from a well-known obstruction company in the field, like Apofraxeis Peiraias. In case the application is done by an amateur, the instructions for use of each product should be followed. In case the application is done by a specialist, it would be good to have experience in the field of disinfestation and to apply quality and approved formulations.
Like humans, rodents and other parasites prefer to be indoors. The parasites will find their way into the houses and buildings, especially if they feel that there is food. Rodents, cockroaches, flies, and other parasites can transmit dangerous diseases to humans.
It is very important to learn to be careful not to be confronted with uninvited guests. Pay attention to some tips:
• Ants, for example, love leftovers and crumbs. So, keep food in airtight containers or rubber jars and clean well after eating.
• Close the lid of any bin properly and move the rubbish to an outside bin as soon as possible.
• Check home or office for cracks or holes in walls and floors. If there are any, fill them or seal them as soon as possible to prevent termites, cockroaches, and other insects.
• Check the food packages in cupboards for worms, beetles, and other pests, but also before buying them.
• As the garden and outdoors come into contact with home or office and pests find an easier way to penetrate inside, check all entry points and take care of them.
• Repair any leaks from pipes, taps, appliances, etc. Standing water can attract many different types of pests, such as mosquitoes.
• If there aren’t any screens on the windows, install. In this way, fresh air will enter the space without worrying about pests.
• Beetles, termites, and worms love wood. Check and pay special attention to furniture and wooden surfaces.
• Keep your home clean and tidy. Pests like to hide in dark places, so the more cluttered a place is, the more pests will visit it.
• Check the pets for fleas. Once the fleas enter an indoor space, they will spread very quickly.
• Wipe home or office often to get rid of pests and/or pest eggs.
• When going on a trip, be very careful and check suitcases and luggage.
If these tactics don’t work and the house still experiences a pest infestation, call a disinfestation, disinfection, and rodent control company immediately.
