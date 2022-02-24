Governor Newsom Statement on Woman Killed in San Francisco Encampment Fire 

Published: Feb 23, 2022

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom issued the below statement today on the woman killed in an encampment fire early this morning in San Francisco near the Bosworth onramp on I-280. Three other individuals were injured in the fire and are receiving treatment.

“I am heartbroken and outraged by the death of a young woman living at a homeless encampment near a freeway onramp in San Francisco. This tragedy is a devastating reminder of the dangers tens of thousands of unhoused Californians face every day, and the critical urgency we must bring to protecting the most vulnerable among us.

“All of us should be ashamed of the unconscionable status quo that sees too many Californians essentially discarded by our society. There is nothing humane or compassionate about allowing tragedies like this to occur. We have a moral imperative to do better.”

Governor Newsom is committed to addressing the root causes of homelessness and providing struggling Californians the lifesaving housing and supports they need to find safety and shelter. The Governor’s multibillion-dollar homeless housing investments will provide more than 55,000 new housing units and treatment slots in the coming years. Building on last year’s historic $12 billion investment to help get the most vulnerable people off the streets, the California Blueprint proposes an additional $2 billion investment in behavioral health housing and encampment rehousing strategies, creating a total $14 billion package to confront the homelessness crisis.

###