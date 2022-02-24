Turkish Limb Lengthening Center Announces It Can Increase a Person’s Height by Up to Three Inches
Lengthening Turkey Height Solutions has performed more than 800 surgeries on patients from around the worldISTANBUL, TURKEY, February 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lengthening Turkey Height Solutions is pleased to announce it can now increase a person’s height by up to three inches in just three months.
Limb lengthening surgery is not a new development in medicine. It has been performed since the 1950s, but it has been practiced mainly for medical reasons (e.g., for a shortened leg after a car crash injury or a bone-breaking accident). But in the last 10 years, it became more and more popular for cosmetic purposes, according to Dr. Fatih Arslanoglu, of Lengthening Turkey Height Solutions.
Arslanoglu and his partner, Dr. Mehmet Coskun, both orthopedic surgeons, have performed more than 800 limb lengthening surgeries on patients from around the world since 2010.
In its simplest terms, limb lengthening creates a gap between two leg bones, either the femur or the tibia. The body fills this gap with new bone particles.
The doctors have three different leg lengthening methods: the LON method, the Precice 2.2 method and the Precice Stryde.
LON means lengthening over nail. With this method, which is the most popular limb lengthening method in the world, two devices are placed on each leg, one internal and one external. The LON method requires a second surgery after the leg lengthening period to remove the devices.
With the Precice 2.2 method, a rod is embedded into the patient’s bones, which does not cause any discomfort and significantly minimizes the risk of infection. The bones are extended with a remote control unit. The recovery time is three months or less.
Stryde is the upgraded version of Precice 2.2. The Stryde rods are stronger and more durable than the Precice’s 2.2 and can easily bear a patient’s full weight. After a few months of crutch usage, the patient will be able to walk without any assistance.
The actual leg lengthening process is usually painless, with gradually decreasing pain after the surgery, Arslanoglu said.
Limb lengthening starts at one millimeter a day one week after surgery, because a healthy human body can adapt to this ideal lengthening speed.
Turkey is a well-known destination for cosmetic surgeries because of low surgery costs, high-tech private hospitals and experienced surgeons.
“Our commitment is to improve a patient’s condition and quality of life by utilizing the most advanced, least invasive treatment options available in the industry,” Arslanoglu said. “We place a great value on patient education and offer the most technologically advanced treatment options combined with innovative thinking and clinical expertise.”
For more information about Lengthening Turkey Height Solutions and to book an appointment, visit lengtheningturkey.com.
About Lengthening Turkey Height Solutions
Lengthening Turkey Height Solutions is one of the first and most experienced limb lengthening service providers based in Istanbul. Our patients appreciate the warmth, professional integrity and open communication that define our medical practice. We are always determined to help our patients understand their health, so they can be well informed when making important health decisions. We offer the best limb lengthening surgery experience in Turkey to international patients from all over the world.
###
Media Relations
Lengthening Turkey Height Solutions
email us here