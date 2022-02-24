Submit Release
Two Major Facebook Groups Form Alliance For Garth Brooks Fan Meet Ups

Garth Brooks Fan Meet Up - St. Louis, MO (First one ever.)

Major Facebook Groups Form Alliance with Amy Jacobs and Bubba Strauss to spearhead Fan Get-Togethers at Garth Brooks Concerts

We belong to each other. We are sister and brother. Born to love one another.”
— Garth Brooks
COLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Garth Brooks Believers" and "The G Family" Facebook groups form alliance with Amy Jacobs and Bubba Strauss to spearhead fan get-togethers at cities where Garth Brooks is to perform.

Amy Jacobs and Bubba Strauss have been having localized gatherings the night before Garth Brooks’ concerts at each city. They have been doing this since March 2019 in Saint Louis (which kicked off the current Garth Brooks’ Stadium Tour) and every time even more people would show for the pre-party specifically to meet other fans.

Now with COVID-19 pandemic and Trisha Yearwood not holding her usual “Trisha’s Tailgate,” two of the largest groups for Garth Brooks on Facebook are upping the ante to grow the “pre-parties” into much broader and wider than ever before. Both Cole McNally and Jason Bryan felt it would be great to “form an unlikely team” for this to help show that “People Loving People” and “Love One Another” can co-exist in this world. We may have competing groups… but they serve the same purpose. Why can’t we combine for the greater good of making something like this be as successful as it can be? Something "FUN" for all Garth Brooks fans to enjoy!

Amy says, “I love the fact that the two biggest groups are working together. We are one big family!” And she is right! We have the same goal spread the love for Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood beyond what is already there.

About Garth Brooks Believers
Garth Brooks Believers was formed by Jason Bryan over 16 years ago and is the oldest group on Facebook dedicated to Garth and amasses over 58,000 fans.
Web address: www.facebook.com/groups/garthbrooksbelievers

About The G Family
The G Family was formed by Cole McNally over five years ago and with over 4,400 regular members.
Web address: www.facebook.com/groups/gfamily83

