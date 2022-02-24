Key Players In The Data Center Infrastructure Management Market Integrate Advanced Solutions To Optimize Operations

Data Center Infrastructure Management Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The companies focusing on launching innovative solutions and software platforms are shaping the market. Data center infrastructure management market trends include the key players developing integrated technologies and solutions using advanced solutions such as artificial intelligence in data center architecture to unlock the capacity of subsystems and improve operations and maintenance performance. For instance, in February 2020, Huawei, a China-based technology company introduced FusionDC 2.0 based on prefabricated modular technology. To design future-proof data center facilities, FusionDC 2.0 uses the AI-fusion, building-fusion, component-fusion, and digital-fusion concepts. FusionDC 2.0 uses prefabricated modular technologies to standardize and accelerate the development of data centers. It also includes a future-oriented and elastic architecture to assist data centers in responding to changes in power density.

North America was the largest region in the data center infrastructure management market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the data center infrastructure management market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The global data center infrastructure management market size is expected to grow from $2.12 billion in 2021 to $2.68 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.6%. The change in the data center infrastructure management market growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. The market is expected to reach $6.39 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 24.3%.

According to TBRC’s data center infrastructure management market overview, an increase in data center IP traffic is expected to propel the growth of the market in the forecast period. There has been an exponential increase in internet usage and IP traffic in data centers across the globe due to the pandemic and people working from home. According to Vxchange, a US-based company that offers data centers and colocation services data center IP traffic reached 20.6 zettabytes (ZB) in the end of 2021. Another article published by International Energy Agency (IEA) in June 2020, states that between February and mid-April 2020, global internet traffic increased by nearly 40% and the majority of the world’s Internet Protocol (IP) traffic goes through data centers with which the global IP traffic is expected to double between 2019 and 2022. This rise in the data center IP traffic is increasing the need for more data centers and in turn, swelling the demand for data center infrastructure management and services. Thus, the surge in data center traffic is expected to boost the growth of the data center infrastructure management market.

Major players covered in the global data center infrastructure management industry are ABB Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Commscope Inc., Dell Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IBM Corporation, Modius Inc., Panduit Corporation, Raritan Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Vertiv Group Co., Nlyte, Delta Electronics Inc., Rittal GmbH & Co. Kg, Stulz GmbH, Microsoft Corporation, ITRACS Corp, VMware Inc., Lenovo Group Ltd., Oracle Corporation, NetApp Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Device42 Inc., Sunbird Software Inc., SynapSense Corp and Fieldview Solutions.

TBRC’s global data center infrastructure management market analysis report is segmented by component into solution, services, by deployment model into on-premises, cloud, by organization size into small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), large enterprises, by end-user into BFSI, energy, government, healthcare, manufacturing, IT and telecom, others.

