Regional Logistics Firm Elite Co. to Enter Kuwait Market

Elite to expand into fifth GCC market

DUBAI, UAE, February 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elite Co., a Dubai-based regional logistics company, has announced plans for an organic expansion into the Kuwait market. This marks the fifth country in which Elite Co. will have a physical presence, following UAE, Oman, Qatar and Bahrain. Elite Co. intends to bring its existing service offering of both overland freight and express last mile delivery products to Kuwait.

The move comes just a few months after new management took over, following the acquisition of Elite Co. by Green Dome Investments in November of last year. According to Green Dome Investments Managing Director and Elite Co. CEO, Hisham Albahar, “Kuwait is a natural next step for Elite Co., as our immediate goal is to be present in all GCC markets. While we already serve these markets with cross-border products, having physical assets on the ground and a dedicated team will mean we can more fully leverage our network and become a full regional service provider to our existing and future clients.” Albahar also further elaborated that the organic entry to Kuwait does not preclude a future acquisition there, as the primary growth strategy remains M&A.

While Kuwait is the fifth market in the Middle East to be entered, Albahar expects to continue expansion, with the potential of Saudi Arabia, which is the largest market in the GCC, and the only remaining large market in which Elite Co. is not present. Albahar added that, “We are actively evaluating opportunities to enter the Saudi market and it is very much a goal of ours to enter sooner, rather than later.”

About Elite Co.

Elite Co., founded in the 1990s, is a highly specialized overland freight and courier services business and has state-of-the-art operations and assets across Oman, Bahrain, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, with its regional hub in Dubai. It has over 1000 staff, 600 trucks and 100,000 square feet of warehouse capacity.

About Green Dome Investments

GreenDome Investments, headquartered in Dubai, aims to build an integrated logistics services powerhouse to tap into the Middle East and the world's growing logistics and e-commerce industry. The company is backed by regional industry leaders, including UAE-based Rais Hassan Saadi Group and the Sharaf Group, and Logipoint, a subsidiary of Saudi Industrial Services Company, SISCO, a listed company on the Saudi Arabia stock exchange.

