Asia Pacific To See Highest Growth Rate in Anti-Jamming for GPS Market in the coming Years
EINPresswire.com/ -- Anti-Jamming for GPS Market Forecasts to 2028 – Global Analysis By Receiver Type (Military & Government Grade, Commercial Transportation Grade), Technique (Nulling Technique, Beam steering Technique) and By Geography
The Global Anti-Jamming for GPS Market is accounted for $4.07 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $8.66 billion by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period. The rise in the occurrences of armed conflicts, violence, and terrorism across the globe and the high demand for GPS technology in military applications are driving the market growth. However, the incompatibility of older GPS receivers with newer technologies is hampering the growth of the market. The surveillance and reconnaissance segment is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period, as they are used for plotting tactical aims and locations as well as for discovering normal resources that are dangerous for a country’s economy. Asia Pacific is going to have high growth during the forecast period, as a result of an increase in the number of terror attacks in the province, which has led to countries improving their surveillance and anti-terrorism capabilities.
Some of the key players profiled in the Anti-Jamming for GPS Market include Accord Global Technology Solutions Private Limited, Gran Stal Ltd, Hertz Systems Ltd, Honeywell International Inc, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd, Meteksan Defence Industry Inc, Navcours, Nu-Trek Inc, Orolia, Septentrio, Spirent Federal Systems, St Engineering, Tallysman, Tualcom, and U-Blox Holding Ag.
