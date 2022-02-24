Innovative Product Launches Shape The Augmented Reality In Healthcare Market

Augmented Reality In Health Care Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New product launches are shaping the market. Augmented reality in health care market trends include major companies focusing on product innovations for AR in healthcare to improve the accuracy in treatment. For instance, Augmedics, a US-based company that provides augmented reality in healthcare launched Xvision Spine augmented reality surgical guidance device. The device is intended to allow doctors to see a patient's 3D spinal anatomy during surgery as if they were using X-ray vision. The vision enables the doctor to move instruments and implants precisely while looking directly at the patient rather than at a remote screen.

The increasing geriatric population is expected to propel the augmented reality in healthcare industry growth over coming years. The elderly population is increasing rapidly across the world and it is expected to continue over the forecast period. The older population is prone to a number of diseases and ailments that require surgeries. The use of AR in surgeries allows surgeons to visualize a patient’s anatomy side by side with their MRI and CT scan data. For instance, according to the Physical Review B (PRB) Journal, by 2060, the number of Americans aged 65 and above is expected to nearly quadruple to 95 million, accounting for 23% of the total population. Therefore, the rising geriatric population drivers the growth of the global augmented reality in health care market.

The global augmented reality in health care market size is expected to grow from $1.41 billion in 2021 to $1.86 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.6%. The change in the AR in healthcare market growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. The market is expected to reach $5.50 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 31.1%.

Major players covered in the global augmented reality in healthcare industry are Microsoft Corporation, Sony Corporation, Siemens Healthineers, Koninklijke Philips N.V., CAE Healthcare, 3D Systems, Augmedix, AccuVein Inc., Osterhout Design Group Inc., Magic Leap Inc., Atheer Inc, VirtaMed, and ARToolworks Inc.

TBRC’s global augmented reality in health care market report is segmented by product into hardware, software, by technology into wearable, vision-based, spatial, mobile device-based, by device type into head-mounted displays, handheld devices, others, by end-user into hospitals and clinics, research laboratories, others.

