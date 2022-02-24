The Smart Stadium Market Grows At Rate Over 30%, Benefitting From Sports League Culture

Smart Stadium Global Market Report 2022– Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growing sports league culture is projected to propel the growth of the smart stadium market in the coming years. A sports league is a group of clubs that play against one another with a set of rules and procedures. Smart stadiums provide fans and employees with a wealth of information about the game, parking options, seat upgrades, and the overall experience at their sports facility. According to the Sportscasting report, with a revenue of $2.5 billion in 2020, the Australian Football League sells out approximately 40,000-seat stadiums and continues to expand into one of the most profitable sports leagues in the world. According to the smart stadium market analysis, the growing sports league culture drives the growth of the market.

The global smart stadium market size is expected to grow from $7.10 billion in 2021 to $9.27 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30.5%. The change in the smart stadium market growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. The market is expected to reach $22.49 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 24.8%.

Smart stadium industry trends include the integration of advanced technologies which is shaping the market. Major players in the smart stadium sector are focusing on the integration of advanced technologies to provide an immersive experience to fans watching from around the world. For instance, AT&T, a US-based telecommunications company launched 5G for fans using an augmented reality app that allowed them to superimpose themselves on live-action. Fans wore virtual reality headsets to observe the arena from the perspective of on-stage performers during the Fuji Rock Festival in Japan.

Major players covered in the global smart stadium industry are IBM, Cisco Systems, Tech Mahindra, NEC, Intel Corporation, Huawei Technologies, Johnson Controls, Fujitsu, GP smart stadium, Schneider Electric, Honeywell International Inc., Hawk-Eye Innovations and Infosys.

In September 2020, Schneider Electric, a France-based electrical or electronic manufacturing company acquired the electrical and automation business of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, Schneider Electric will use related brand insignia for a specified period as the brand is very popular and has a strong demand. Larsen & Toubro is an India-based company that designed and built the world's largest cricket stadium at Motera using the latest precast technologies.

TBRC’s global smart stadium market research report is segmented by component into software, services, by deployment into on-premise, cloud, hybrid, by application into stadium and public security, building automation, event management, crowd management, others.

