Visiting Santorini in summer and in winter
Worrying about how to get to your destination after your arrival on Santorini Island. Reach your destination fast and easily with Private Transfer Services. Explore the beauties of Santorini!”EMPORIO, SANTORINI, GREECE, February 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Santorini is famous for its unbelievable sunset. It's on the list of places to visit at least once in a lifetime. This is the main reason why it is one of the top destinations to visit and tour Santorini Island from one edge to the other.
Voted as a top island for vacations in 2022, Santorini offers its boundless beauty and exceptional architecture. Santorini attracts the attention of millions of people from all over the world. It is even considered the first romantic destination in Greece.
It is a place that goes beyond the traditional definition of beauty. What is certain is that it stands out from the rest of the Cyclades for its wild side. The view of the caldera, the enchanting sunset, and the unique beaches, are the main reasons why one chooses to visit this beautiful island.
Santorini is one of the active volcanoes in Greece and is probably the only volcano in the world where the crater is located at sea. It is a picturesque island with whitewashed towns built on the edge, with cobbled streets and impressive churches.
Those who love Santorini, love it forever. Santorini, thanks to the great development of tourism in recent decades, offers visitors many different accommodation options. For this reason, it can really cater to every taste and every budget.
Let's see, the main reasons to visit Santorini in 2022. People mostly walk around the caldera, the crater of the volcano, and swim in the hot springs. Also, on August 15, the unique spectacle of the representation of the volcanic eruption is photographed. The sunset from the lighthouse is a view nobody misses.
Tourists can visit the beautiful beaches and try the local recipes and their famous wine on a private tour. Moreover, they can discover the amazing history of the island and visit the museums, as it is the best way to see the ancient civilization buried under volcanic lava.
The surprises in Santorini seem like endless choices. Visit all the enchanting places of Santorini in comfort, enjoying the whole duration of your trip with various luxury mini buses that circulate on the island.
Intertwined with the most idyllic sunsets in the world, Santorini is one of the top summer destinations in the world. Romantic because of the sun, eerie because of the volcano, noisy as people from all over the world love it, cosmopolitan since it has some of the best restaurants, bars, and hotels in the world.
Santorini has been a popular destination for years - and this is not to be expected to change at all soon. The new trend in travel, however, warns us to avoid overcrowding as much as possible, and no matter how tempting Santorini is, many will think twice before vacationing on this unique Aegean Island.
One of the main advantages of Santorini, however, is that its beauties are not ideal for its visitors to enjoy only under the heat of summer. On the contrary, many of them can be even more beautiful the rest of the year. The season on the island usually lasts from March to October, a fact that leaves November and the three winter months "out".
This is exactly what should be taken advantage of by those who want to really enjoy the beauty and uniqueness of the place and not the "acquired" beauties offered by mass tourism and the -excessive- by many- tourism development of the last decades.
The off-season Santorini
Many of the restaurants are closed, as are most luxury hotels. But Santorini is there, more "clean" and more "open" than ever. Alleys in Oia that anyone can enjoy alone. Sunset in silence, without applause. The island's wineries, the hemp, explain the history of the famous wine of Santorini, while the vineyards, which are one of the oldest in the Mediterranean, rest.
Let's not overlook the fact that the winter in Greece, especially in Southern Greece, is not very heavy - winter visitors are more likely to achieve sunshine of 18 ° C than the rain that may close them in. The fact does not preclude even a swim in the seas of Santorini, which are anyway considered the hottest in the Aegean.
Santorini behind the caldera
The Caldera of Santorini, the big cliff that was created when half the island sank due to a huge eruption of the volcano, is today the most sought-after place on the island. The most expensive accommodation in Santorini overlooks the volcano, while the villages of the caldera are spreading more and more on the edge of the cliff.
It is undoubtedly a very impressive landscape that takes the breath away of those who see it for the first time, especially from the sea, with the white houses and the churches with the blue domes, looking like a wreath on the rocks…
Those who know well, however, assure that the real beauty of Santorini lies in the hinterland and its fertile land and its villages, such as Pyrgos, a real labyrinth with narrow streets and old churches, built so that it is invincible from any threat. Take advantage of private transfers serving the island all year round.
The vineyards and wineries of Santorini are located inland, as well as the old tomato factory, which for decades prepared the well-known cans of Santorini tomato and which today functions as a museum.
