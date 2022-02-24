Digital Asset Management Market Development Comes With More Companies Focusing On Technological Advancement

Digital Asset Management Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Digital Asset Management Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, February 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Technological advancement is a key trend shaping the digital asset management market outlook. Major companies operating in the digital asset management sector are focused on developing technologically advanced solutions for DAM. For instance, in July 2020, Sitecore, a US-based software company launched version 3.4 of its Sitecore Content Hub solution, which includes new and improved workflow and third-party integration capabilities. Sitecore Content Hub version 3.4 adds artificial intelligence (AI) and video technologies to its Digital Asset Management platform, allowing for the automated production of metadata and transcripts for video, as well as time and range-based annotation, cropping, and subtitles.

In April 2021, Hyland Software, a US-based software company acquired Nuxeo for an undisclosed amount. Nuxeo is a US-based company that offers digital asset management solutions. Through this acquisition, Nuxeo reinforces Hyland’s commitment to cloud-native platforms and open-source communities while expanding its global footprint with additional team members, customers, and partners.

The global digital asset management market size is expected to grow from $4.30 billion in 2021 to $5.09 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.4%. According to TBRC’s digital asset management market overview, the change in the market growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. The market is expected to reach $9.42 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 16.6%.

Major players covered in the global digital asset management industry are Adobe, OpenText, MediaBeacon, Aprimo, Bynder, Widen, Cognizant, CELUM, Canto, Northplains, Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, Nuxeo, Digizuite, Cloudinary, MediaValet, Extensis, QBNK Holding AB, Dell Technologies, IntelligenceBank, Sitecore, Wedia, Censhare, BrandMaker, Brandfolder, Bright, MarcomCentral, Filecamp and Webdam Inc.

The increasing prevalence of cloud-based digital asset management (DAM) solutions is projected to propel the growth of the digital asset management (DAM) market. Cloud-based digital asset management is a platform that enables businesses to handle, store, and organize their resources in a cloud-based environment. Any organization that uses resources for packaging, marketing, advertisement, or any other business-related activity would benefit from a cloud DAM. According to this digital asset management market analysis, the increasing prevalence of cloud-based DAM solutions drives the growth of the digital asset management market.

TBRC’s global digital asset management market report is segmented by type into solution, services, by deployment type into on-premises, cloud, by enterprise size into large enterprises, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), by application into sales, marketing, it, photography, graphics and designing, others, by end-user into media and entertainment, BFSI, retail, healthcare, automotive and manufacturing, others.

Digital Asset Management Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Solution, Services), By Deployment Type (On-Premises, Cloud), By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a digital asset management market overview, forecast digital asset management market size and growth for the whole market, digital asset management market segments, geographies, digital asset management market trends, digital asset management market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

