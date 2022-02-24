Coinsclone offers Advanced LocalCryptos Clone Script with Optimum Features

Localcryptos Clone Script

LocalCryptos clone script from coinsclone will help you to launch an astounding crypto exchange like Localcryptos instantly at a moderate cost. Get a free demo.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coinsclone - the top-class cryptocurrency exchange clone script provider in the global crypto market. Having years of rock-solid experience in developing and delivering highly responsive crypto exchanges. The quality and reliability while offering the product made us a leading ready-made exchange software/script provider in the cryptocurrency industry. Said the higher official of Coinsclone.

At present, providing a newly introduced p2p exchange script (i.e, LocalCryptos clone script) for all budding startups and speculators in all parts of the world.

LocalCryptos is one of the prominent p2p ads-based crypto exchanges in the crypto marketplace. On this platform, users can buy/sell popular crypto-assets like Bitcoin, Litecoin, Dash, Bitcoin Cash, and Ethereum by posting advertisements. This platform is offering an ads-based trading service in more than 130+ countries. Apart from this, LocalCryptos is making massive profits per month. The profitable revenue generated here attracted many crypto startups/entrepreneurs to create a p2p ads-based crypto exchange like LocalCryptos by using the LocalCryptos clone script.

LocalCryptos clone script is the pre-coded and tested p2p exchange software that consists of all current features & plug-ins of LocalCryptos. By using this clone script, you can create and deploy a function-rich p2p ads-based crypto exchange similar to Localcryptos according to your business needs within a week. Their clone script/software is secure, bug-free, fast, and fully customizable.

The customization scope offered in the exchange clone script is high when compared with others. Our script is loaded with trending attributes and tamper-proof security modules. The cutting-edge UI/UX used in their LocalCryptos clone script will definitely give an exquisite trading experience for your users. Said the higher official of Coinsclone

Exclusive Features of LocalCryptos Clone Script

1. Buy/sell ads posting

2. Escrow wallet

3. Advanced proximity match

4. Multiple payment acceptance

5. Fiat wallet support

6. Dispute resolution

7. Private chat

8. Real-time trade statistics

9. KYC management

10. Commission history and settings

11. P2p trading engine

12. Multiple language support

13. SMS integration

14. Announcement system

Security Features of LocalCryptos Clone Script

1. Two-factor authentication

2. Escrow protection

3. Anti-distributed Denial of Service

4. Jail login guard

5. SSL integration

6. End-to-end encrypted transactions.

7. HTTPS authentication

8. Browser detection security

9. Server-Side Forgery Protection

10. CSRF protection

11. Data encryption

Security is a major consideration, as this script is incorporated with the latest security features to neglect all kinds of fraudulent activities. Inbuilt trading features and a user-friendly interface in their script will definitely attract your targeted users. Said the chief official of Coinsclone.

Why Choose Coinsclone?

Coinsclone is the top-rated crypto exchange clone script provider in the crypto-verse, offering the best ready-made crypto exchange script services as per client needs for a significant number of years in the crypto sector. So far 100+ crypto exchange products, mobile wallet applications, and payment gateway platforms have been delivered to international customers. Once you share your business needs, the experienced software development team will take care right from ideation to deployment. Apart from this, our team of experts will offer productive 24/7 technical support through the internet after deploying the product.

