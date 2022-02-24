Submit Release
News Search

There were 929 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,274 in the last 365 days.

GSS Dumpsters Celebrating 13th Year in Business

One of Texas’ finest in dumpster rental services has reached a new milestone.

BELLVILLE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the Small Business Administration (SBA), 70 percent of all businesses fail within the first 10 years of opening its doors for business. That’s why representatives with Bellville-TX-based General Site Services (GSS Dumpsters) are proud to announce that it is celebrating its 13th year in business.

“We consider it an honor and privilege to serve our customers for the past 13 years,” said Amy Miles, the company spokesperson for GSS Dumpsters.

The company provides roll off dumpster rental services to Houston, Texas, Harris County, Fort Bend County, Waller County, Austin County and Colorado County.

More specifically, the company serves West, Northwest and Southwest Houston, Sugar Land, Katy, Richmond, Rosenberg, Sealy, Wallis, Eagle Lake, Needville, Columbus, Bellville, Brenham, Waller, Hempstead, Hockley, Tomball, Magnolia and all of Fort Bend, Austin, Waller, Washington and Colorado Counties.

“Our prices are incredibly competitive, and we offer discounts for jobs with frequent dump and returns,” Miles said, before adding, “We try to be flexible and accommodate our customers to make this part of their project as easy as possible. We can be flexible because we are an actual dumpster rental company, as opposed to a broker who shops the local companies and then adds their fee on top of the actual cost of a container. We also have a couple of very reputable, honest competitors we can suggest to a customer if we cannot service them for any reason.”

For more information, please visit gssdumpsters.com/commercial-roll-off-dumpsters and https://www.gssdumpsters.com/blog.

###

About GSS

General Site Services provides on-site delivery and pickup of our roll-off containers. The process couldn’t be easier. Our current service area includes Katy, Brookshire, Fulshear, Richmond, Rosenberg, Needville, East Bernard, Eagle Lake, Wallis, Sealy, Bellville, Waller, Cypress, Prairie View, Hockley, Hempstead, Tomball, Magnolia, and all of Waller, Fort Bend, Austin, and Colorado counties.

Contact Details:

7939 N FM 331 Rd.
Bellville, TX 77418
United States

Amy Miles
GSS Dumpsters
+1 (713) 252-0906
email us here

You just read:

GSS Dumpsters Celebrating 13th Year in Business

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Environment, Waste Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.