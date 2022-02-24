FreshMinistries Partnering with the Jubilee Housing Project

A local non-profit organization working to eliminate extreme poverty is part of a unique partnership.

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with FreshMinistries announced that it is partnering with the Jubilee Housing Project in Washington, D.C., to bring the community an aquaponics farm.

“We are excited to build an aquaponics farm in D.C. in partnership with the Jubilee Housing Project,” said The Rev. Dr. Robert V. Lee III, Founder and CEO of FreshMinistries. “Aquaponics is one of the most effective programs we have to help strengthen communities, and it’s an honor to bring this program to the wonderful people at this development.”

FreshMinistries is a 501(c)3 outreach organization working to eliminate extreme poverty by empowering communities and individuals to realize their full potential.

Incorporated in 1989 and launched in 1994, FreshMinistries focuses on sustainable outreach in core-city Jacksonville and throughout the world through programs to teach financial literacy, life skills, job preparation, business incubation, and other initiatives to enhance the quality of life in impoverished and crime-ridden neighborhoods.

Regarding the partnership, Jubilee Housing’s aquaponics farm—designed and implemented by FreshMinistries—is expected to yield 13,000+ plants per month, including basil, lettuce, tomatoes, peppers, carrots, root vegetables, and more. Looking to expand into the D.C. area, FreshMinistries worked with Jubilee Housing to create plans for the aquaponics urban farm.

The partnership, representatives say, aligns deeply with Jubilee Housing’s mission to build intentional community and equity through Justice Housing™. As such, Jubilee Housing’s intention for this project is to further enable the Adams Morgan, Columbia Heights and Mount Pleasant neighborhoods in particular to thrive from a nearby and accessible healthy food source, and onsite workforce development resource.

