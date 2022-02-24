Bluerickshaw showcasing craftworks of India at ASD Market Week
Ensuring the Indian art & culture reach the global stageNEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, February 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bluerickshaw announces participation in ASD Market Week, the biggest B2B wholesale trade show in Las Vegas, to showcase the finest crafts of small Indian artisans, weavers & manufacturers of India. The trade show will take place for 4 days starting from 27th February to 2nd March 2022 for importers, distributors, wholesalers, and large retailers to buy wholesale goods directly from select overseas manufacturers.
Bluerickshaw is displaying a wide range of products inspired by the diverse cultures & traditions that Indian cities are famous for. From marble, wooden, and leather products to block-printed fabric, handloom, and bamboo products, there is little you won't find on their booth at ASD Market Week. The majority of the products are handmade, eco-friendly, sustainable, and organic.
ASD Market Week, the most comprehensive U.S. trade show for consumer merchandise, is an essential opportunity for vendors to connect with retailers and wholesalers. Moreover, trade shows like these generate a large portion of exhibiting businesses’ annual revenue and can be crucial for reaching sales goals. ASD helps startups like Bluerickshaw drive much-needed business since a core driver for buyers is all about discovery as well as to touch and feel products before purchase.
“Even with all the digital commerce, at the end of the day, people want to see and feel the product, especially when considering a new vendor. They want to meet the person and make a personal connection with the people they are going to do business with,” says Camille Candella, Vice President of Marketing, ASD Merchandise Group.
Launched in March 2021, BlueRickshaw is a curated B2B export platform connecting small weavers, artisans & manufacturers of India with small to midsize buyers across North America. Their vision is to enable small businesses of the world to get access to high-quality Indian goods seamlessly. The company follows fair trade practices, uplifts women artisans, and ensures transparency for trusted global trading.
“We constantly adapt our approach and our processes to help our buyers source the best-handcrafted products, all of which are quality inspected, consolidated from multiple verified suppliers, and timely door-delivered all across North America. It gives me great pleasure to be at ASD Market Week and to promote the raw talent of the Indian artisan community on the world stage,” said Akshay Wadhwa, CEO & Founder of Bluerickshaw.
Bluerickshaw works with their sellers as partners helping them realize their potential and making them understand the markets better. Their focus is primarily on small businesses across North America so a buyer can checkout with multiple products from different parts of the country and get them shipped to them. At Bluerickshaw, a small retailer in Texas could have direct access to Rugs from Kashmir, Hand-painted products from Jaipur, all reaching their doorstep.
Bluerickshaw is also uplifting products handcrafted by tribal artisans of India while helping them showcase their products without having to travel; also fluidizing the trust issues & credibility around the complexities of export compliances related to sourcing products from Indian sellers. The company is trying to develop the potential of the tribal communities thereby building their capacities to enhance their contribution to socio-economic growth, thus making them self-reliant and financially independent.
“We aspire to make Bluerickshaw a complete ecosystem for global trade,” says Krishan Chandak, CTO & Co-founder of Bluerickshaw.
The long-term vision of Bluerickshaw is to build their own SAAS-based virtual show with end-to-end buying for retailers which gives an opportunity to thousands of small sellers to showcase their products without having to travel.
