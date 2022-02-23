SB1020 in Sen: Available for scheduling - 2022-02-23

WISCONSIN, February 23 - An Act to repeal 60.85 (2) (b) 7., 60.85 (5) (e), 66.1105 (2) (f) 1. m., 66.1105 (6) (am) 2. e., 66.1105 (6) (am) 2. f., 71.07 (5e), 71.10 (4) (gy), 71.28 (5e), 71.30 (3) (es), 71.47 (5e), 71.49 (1) (es), 77.51 (5m), 77.585 (9), 120.135 and 121.91 (4) (h); to renumber and amend 77.54 (14m); and to amend 60.85 (2) (c), 60.85 (3) (h) 4., 60.85 (3) (h) 5. a., 60.85 (3) (h) 5. c., 66.1105 (2) (f) 1. (intro.), 66.1105 (2) (f) 1. n., 66.1105 (18) (c) 2., 70.47 (8) (d), 70.48, 71.05 (6) (a) 15., 71.08 (1) (intro.), 71.21 (4) (a), 71.26 (2) (a) 4., 71.34 (1k) (g), 71.45 (2) (a) 10., 77.52 (13), 77.53 (10) and 121.07 (6) (a) (intro.) of the statutes; Relating to: obsolete statutory references; electronic assessment rolls; obsolete tax benefits for the purchase of Internet equipment used in the broadband market; board of review provision related to an objector; the sales tax exemption for insulin; and sales tax exemption certificates for farm-raised fish and patient health care records (suggested as remedial legislation by the Department of Revenue).