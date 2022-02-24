Submit Release
News Search

There were 835 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,165 in the last 365 days.

TUNE IN: Gov. Lee Invites Tennesseans to Join TISA Presentation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Today, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee invited Tennesseans to tune in for a live presentation of the new student-based funding formula, known as the Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement formula (TISA), at 11 a.m. CT tomorrow, Thursday, February 24.

“Thousands of Tennessee parents, students, teachers and administrators have contributed to our new student-centered funding formula, and we invite them to join as we introduce the plan in detail,” said Gov. Lee. “In the coming weeks, I look forward to working with our partners in the General Assembly to pass this important legislation and improve the way Tennessee funds public education for the first time in over 30 years.”

A livestream will be available here.

Starting last fall, the Department of Education and the General Assembly convened 18 funding subcommittees, organized a legislative steering committee, and provided over 1,000 opportunities for the public to engage, including 16 public town halls and local match conversations across the state. This January, Gov. Lee and Commissioner Schwinn released a draft framework for the new student-based K-12 funding formula, which incorporated input from thousands of Tennesseans.

To learn more about student-based funding, Tennessee’s recent public engagement process and subcommittee recommendations, and to access additional resources, visit the Department of Education’s website.

###

You just read:

TUNE IN: Gov. Lee Invites Tennesseans to Join TISA Presentation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.