Commerce Sync Acquired by FOG Software Group

Commerce Sync joins FOG Software Group

Commerce Sync software that automates accounting for SMBs, expands FOG Software's capability as a leading multichannel retail and eCommerce platform.

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOG Software Group (“FOG”), an operating group of Vela Software, and Constellation Software Inc. [TSX: CSU], is pleased to announce the acquisition of Commerce Sync, developers of software that automates accounting for small- and medium-sized businesses.

Following the acquisition, Commerce Sync will operate as an independent division of FOG Software Group. The addition of Commerce Sync expands FOG Software's capability as a leading multichannel retail and eCommerce platform for high-performing small- and medium-sized businesses.

“We are thrilled to welcome Commerce Sync to our growing portfolio,” said Tony Kyberd, General Manager, Retail & eCommerce Group, FOG Software Group. “Commerce Sync already has a significant market presence, and we are excited to support them in the next stage of their growth plans.”

“Joining Fog Software enables us to take advantage of the considerable experience and resources the FOG team enables for its Portfolio companies,” said Russ Dhooge, President, Commerce Sync. “It provides us with the stability and strength to focus on growing the business and providing even more value for our customers and partners.”

As part of Vela and Constellation Software, the FOG Software Group acquires, builds, and retains companies while helping them grow. Commerce Sync will benefit from FOG’s knowledge and relationships in the industry as well as Constellation Software’s best practices, developed over 25 years through acquisitions and operation of over 700 enterprise software businesses.

About FOG Software Group

Rosemont, IL-based FOG Software Group is a division of Toronto-based Vela Software <velasoftwaregroup.com> and Constellation Software, Inc. [TSX: CSU] <csisoftware.com>. The companies acquire, manage, and build software companies in a variety of vertical markets. By helping their acquired companies improve operations, grow through organic initiatives, and seek additional acquisitions that can strengthen their market position, their portfolio companies become clear leaders in their industries. For more information, visit fogsoftwaregroup.com.

About Commerce Sync

Commerce Sync provides technology that automates accounting for thousands of small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). By eliminating manual data entry, the company helps business owners realize valuable time savings, increase accuracy, and get complete visibility into their accounting. Located in downtown Denver, Commerce Sync works with the largest and fastest-growing companies in payments and commerce, including Visa, Square, First Data, Intuit, and Xero. Learn more at commercesync.com.