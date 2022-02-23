March saltwater fishing reopenings in the Gulf

The following species will reopen to recreational harvest March 1:

Gray triggerfish reopens in Gulf state and federal waters. If you plan to fish for gray triggerfish in state or federal waters from a private recreational vessel, you must sign up as a State Reef Fish Angler (annual renewal is required). To learn more, visit MyFWC.com/Marine and click on “Recreational Regulations” and “State Reef Fish Survey” under “Reef Fish.” Sign up today at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com.

Spotted seatrout reopens in the Western Panhandle Management Region, which includes all state and federal waters from Escambia County through the portion of Gulf County west of 85 degrees, 13.76 minutes west longitude but NOT including Indian Pass/Indian Lagoon.

Snook reopens in some Gulf waters, including Escambia County through State Road 64 in Manatee County, and waters south of Gordon Pass in Collier County through Monroe County (also includes Everglades National Park). Snook remains catch-and-release only in state waters from State Road 64 in Manatee County south through Gordon Pass in Collier County through Aug. 31, 2022.



Learn more about recreational fishing regulations at MyFWC.com/Marine by clicking on "Recreational Regulations."

