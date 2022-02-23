Submit Release
AG Pax­ton Urges Fed­er­al Trade Com­mis­sion to Out­law Imper­son­ation Scams 

Attorney General Ken Paxton, as part of a bipartisan coalition of attorneys general, has joined a comment letter calling on the Federal Trade Commission to target “impersonation scams” -- a pervasive problem that victimizes millions of American consumers, whereby an individual poses as a government official, business entity, relative, or friend in order to obtain money or other things of value from the unsuspecting victim.  

“The audacity of impersonation scams is both shocking and wrong,” Attorney General Paxton said. “To deliberately mislead consumers, especially those most vulnerable, is deceitful and violates the public’s trust. I will not tolerate these operations that rob Texans of their money, safety, and privacy.” 

Attorney General Paxton was joined by the attorneys general of Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Guam, Hawaii, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee,  Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, and Wisconsin. 

 

To read the letter click here. 

