Proposed Amendments to Chapter 347 Birch and Maple Syrup Processing & Chapter 330: License Fees to Manufacture and Sell Food and Beverages
MAINE, March 2 - Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry
Date: March 2, 2022
Start Time: 10:00 AM
Location: Virtual Meeting - Microsoft Teams
Meeting description/purpose:
A public hearing will be held March 2, 2022, Wednesday, starting at 10:00 A.M. Because of the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency and Pursuant to 1 M.R.S. 403-A, enacted by P.L. 2020, c 617 Part G (eff. March 18, 2020), this hearing will be held on-line by Microsoft Teams Meeting and telephonically.
Chapter 347: Birch and Maple Syrup Processing Summary
The current rule amendments to Chapter 347 reflects standards for maple syrup processing and labeling and incorporate these requirements for the processing of birch syrup and birch products as mandated by "LD 416, An Act Regarding the Production and Sale of Birch Syrup and Birch Syrup Products".
Chapter 330: License Fees to Manufacture and Sell Food & Beverages Summary
The current rule amendments to Chapter 330 License Fees to Manufacture and Sell Food & Beverage establishes the license fee for maple syrup processing. LD 416, An Act Regarding the Production and Sale of Birch Syrup and Birch Syrup Products established requirements for the processing and labeling of birch syrup that are the same as maple syrup. Amendment to the rule to add birch syrup to the fee structure is consistent with the legislative requirement.
Call in (audio only) Phone: (207) 209-4724 Phone Conference ID: 851 410 066# Mobile: +1 207-209-4724,,851410066# United States, Portland
Submit Public Comment
You may submit written public comments to:
Quality Assurance and Regulations 28 State House Station Augusta, Maine 04333
The deadline to submit public comments is March 18, 2022.
For further information, contact:
Name: Celeste Poulin
Phone: (207) 287-3841