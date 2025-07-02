Public Comment for Chapters 2 and 10: Solar and Battery Energy Storage Systems

MAINE, July 2 - Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

Date: July 2, 2025

The Land Use Planning Commission is proposing these amendments to improve efficiency and clarity in siting, evaluating, and permitting solar energy generation facilities and battery energy storage system facilities. The primary objectives of this rulemaking are to clarify definitions for solar energy generation facilities, define battery energy storage system facilities, specify which Land Use subdistricts will allow battery energy storage system facilities, add an additional subdistrict that will allow small scale solar energy generation facilities, introduce standards for solar energy generation facilities and battery energy storage system facilities, and introduce standards for decommissioning these facilities.

Public hearing: None scheduled

Public noticed: July 2, 2025

Comment deadline: August 18, 2025

Rebuttal comment deadline: September 2, 2025



Name: Megan Lamb

Phone: (207) 446-8823