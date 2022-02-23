Maine IPM Council Meeting
MAINE, March 2 - Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry
Date: March 2, 2022
Start Time: 9:00 AM
Location: Virtual Meeting
Meeting description/purpose:
Join Meeting - Microsoft Teams
Related documents (if any): Note: Some documents are provided in Microsoft Word format (MS Word). Download the free Word Viewer if you do not have Microsoft Word on your computer. Rich Text Format (RTF) documents may be viewed in any word processing software.
For further information, contact:
Name: Hillary Peterson
Phone: (207) 215 - 4793