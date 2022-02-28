Tommie Copper Launches Infrared & Red Light Therapy Lineup

The Flex Pad allows for versatile use on any part of the body. The Joint Wrap can be used on elbows or knees and features 60 infrared and red light LEDs. With a wireless rechargeable battery, infrared and red light therapy is easier to use than ever before.

After selling out in a week, Tommie Copper is restocked on their bestselling infrared and red light devices for pain relief + recovery at the cellular level

What was typically reserved for clinics with big technology budgets, these new designs are available to our customers to use in the comfort of their homes. A breakthrough in the category.” — Sol Jacobs, CEO of Tommie Copper

MOUNT KISCO, NEW YORK, USA, February 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After 10 years of industry-leading innovation in wearable wellness, Tommie Copper has taken their pain-management solutions to new levels with a line of infrared and red light therapy devices.

"I am really excited about Tommie Copper's entry into the FDA Class II medical device world. Infrared and red light therapy is safe, effective, and easy to use, so it is no surprise we sold out of every style in a matter of weeks” says Sol Jacobs, CEO of Tommie Copper. “What was typically reserved for professionals and clinics with big technology budgets, these new designs are available to our customers to use in the comfort of their homes. And in fact, these are FSA-eligible products and more people than ever are going to be able to access the relief they need."

"The core of healing has to be at the cellular level. Tommie Copper has always produced products that promote health by increasing blood flow at the site of pain -- compression, infrared light therapy, and massage all help. But what I really like about Tommie Copper's new devices is that they are the most technologically advanced and user-friendly way to address site-specific pain. I have used infrared therapy for pain relief in my practice for years because it works.” says Dr. Scott Schaffer, of Westchester Total Health.

Advanced Technology, Easy Use:

Infrared and red light therapy devices combine advanced pain therapy with at-home convenience. Used daily in self-timed 20-minute therapy sessions, these portable devices are ideal for those with busy schedules and limited recovery time. Long-lasting rechargeable lithium-ion batteries allow for cordless use around the house, while the flexible, body-specific designs ensure comfortable use without bulky distractions.

Tommie Copper has purpose-built five unique models of infrared and red light therapy devices, to deliver targeted treatment of almost any pain point on the body: neck, shoulder, back, joints, and an all-purpose “flex” pad.

The Proven Results:

These FDA Class II medical devices are light emitting diode (LED) devices that deliver light energy in the infrared and red spectrum—combining 880nm infrared light with 660nm red light to reach deep into joints and tissues with advanced recovery and pain relief benefits.

Infrared and red light therapy is intended for relaxation of muscles and relief of muscle spasms; temporary relief of minor muscle and joints aches, and pain and stiffness associated with arthritis; and to temporarily increase local blood circulation. Results are best achieved through regular use during convenient sessions of just 15-20 minutes each day.

ABOUT TOMMIE COPPER

Since launching in 2010, Tommie Copper has built one of the most comprehensive, innovative, and approachable pain-management portfolios in the health and wellness sector. With a stated goal of providing “round-the-clock, head-to-toe relief,” Tommie Copper offers an industry-leading product line of compression wear, sleeves, topical analgesics, mattresses, pain-relief devices, and more. With this wide range of effective, convenient, and versatile solutions for everyday pain and discomfort, Tommie Copper delivers on their mission to help customers “live more comfortably every day.” Tommie Copper products can be found at QVC, Home Depot, Walmart, and tommiecopper.com.

Tommie Copper's Infrared and Red Light Devices help fight pain in 20 minutes per day.