City of Parshall Petition Audit Initiated by State Auditor

The North Dakota State Auditor’s Office has received a citizen-requested petition for an audit of the City of Parshall located in Mountrail County.

Under North Dakota law, the State Auditor’s Office may be called on to audit or review a political subdivision if enough qualified voters of that entity request the audit. The City of Parshall petition request required 50 signatures to obtain an audit or review.

This is the first petition audit of a city the State Auditor’s Office has received.

“We look forward to working with the staff of the City of Parshall to address the concerns that were brought to our attention,” said State Auditor Joshua Gallion. “Our team will share results with the public as soon as this audit is completed.”

Individuals who would like to provide information for consideration may contact the State Auditor’s Office at ndsao@nd.gov or by calling 701-328-2241.