Gov. Wolf Issues Statement on Supreme Court Ruling on a ‘Fair’ Congressional Map

Governor Tom Wolf issued the following statement today on the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania ruling regarding the congressional redistricting plan for the commonwealth:

“I am pleased with today’s ruling adopting the so-called ‘Carter Plan’ for congressional redistricting. It is a fair map that will result in a congressional delegation mirroring the citizenry of Pennsylvania.

“With today’s decision, we could again send to Washington members of Congress elected in districts that are fairly drawn without favor to one party or the other.”