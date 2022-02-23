The Catawba Nation of South Carolina Approves Digital Economic Zone

Catawba River. Photo by Catawba citizen Jathan Gassert.

A project with the potential to change the economic future of the Catawba forever.

CATAWBA RESERVATION, ROCK HILL, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a historic vote on Saturday, the Catawba Indian Nation, a Native American Tribe located in South Carolina, established a ground-breaking program to regulate and expand business activities in its territory. The General Council of Catawba citizens created the first Tribal Digital Economic Zone in the United States and approved a regulatory framework and civil codes including a Commercial Code, that enables companies from around the world to domicile within the Nation’s lands and operate under world-class business regulations. This policy move, initiated by the Nation’s business arm Catawba Corporations, will diversify the Nation’s economy and place the Catawba at the forefront of global digital innovation.

With the approval of the project entitled Green Earth Zone, people from all over the world will be able to operate their businesses remotely and benefit from a suite of regulations favorable for digital, remote, and financial technology industries. The Zone is projected to bring millions in revenue to the Nation, uplifting Rock Hill, and South Carolina through increased spending.

The Green Earth Zone will be located at a plot of land in the Catawba Reservation assigned for economic development. While companies will virtually domicile at the reservation, the Catawba Corporations and the Green Earth Zone team predict that the revenue it generates will significantly increase the GDP of the Catawba Nation and the surrounding area in York County. Remote domicile has proven successful for Nations around the world, including Estonia and the Arab Emirates, and stands to change the prosperity of the Catawba reservation in Rock Hill.

"This is a progressive step into the digital business world. We believe that it will generate millions of dollars and will enhance the quality of life for tribal citizens for decades to come," said Catawba Corporations board member and Catawba citizen, Thom Trimnal, "It will create economic opportunities that don’t currently exist, including jobs and workforce development."

With this historic vote, the Catawba Nation has become a leader in the United States as a jurisdiction for digital companies and demonstrates entrepreneurship and innovative thinking within the Native American communities.

Background:

The Catawba is the only Native Tribe in South Carolina. They arrived in the Carolinas in 1660, and their name means “People of the River”. The Catawba have a strong pottery tradition, which they have managed to keep alive.

CATAWBA CORPORATIONS. Catawba Corporation is Catawba's business development arm. Its goal is to strengthen the Catawba Nation's sovereign sovereignty and position. The corporation’s aim is to position itself as a global leader in economic development and community rejuvenation in the United States. From the start, job opportunities and training will be available, and they will grow in tandem as the GEZ scales.

For more information, visit http://www.greenearthzone.info/.

