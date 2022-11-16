Catawba Digital Economic Zone Now Incorporating Companies

ROCK HILL, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Catawba Digital Economic Zone (CDEZ) launched its digital company incorporation platform. Moving forward, US residents will be able to register LLCs as legally recognized companies under the jurisdiction of the Catawba Indian Nation of the Carolinas.

The CDEZ is a sovereign regulatory zone, established and backed by the Catawba Indian Nation. As a jurisdiction of a Federally recognized Tribal Nation, it has the same authority to register and govern companies as US States, like Delaware or Wyoming.

Its legal framework was built by experts to help emerging technology companies navigate complex regulatory frameworks. With deep expertise and familiarity with web 3.0 and emerging financial technologies, the CDEZ will reshape the relationship between regulators and technologists. It has already passed world-class regulations recognizing digital assets under existing law and has drafted regulations concerning Decentralized Autonomous Organizations, banking, and stablecoins. In the wake of the fallout from FTX, Luna, and Three Arrow Capital, the importance of clear regulations is more important than ever.

Now, for the first time, companies can now conduct business under this state-of-the-art regulatory framework, while enjoying the same stability and capital access as a US state-incorporated company, while benefiting from a robust, yet streamlined, regulatory code.

Similar to Estonia’s eResidency, the CDEZ allows anyone in the U.S. to incorporate a company online. Afterwards, they can benefit from clear policies and regulations that enable the most forward-thinking entrepreneurs to safely manage their digital assets, raise investment capital, and conduct digital banking services.

CDEZ incorporation provides a 21st century user experience. The CDEZ replaces paper filings and in-person meetings with a streamlined platform, a collaborative discord to ensure that decisions are community-driven, and quick customer service. After users conduct a simple KYC check, and put in their basic company information, they automatically have access to their incorporation documents on the platform, allowing them to secure an EIN and set up a US bank account.

The Catawba Digital Economic Zone invites founders to create CDEZ companies and join a next-generation jurisdiction.

ABOUT THE CATAWBA DIGITAL ECONOMIC ZONE’S

The Catawba Digital Economic Zone is the first jurisdiction created for Fintech and Digital Asset growth in the United States. Located in the Carolinas, the Zone has world-class laws optimized for digital service industries, finance, and blockchain. It is in the territory and under the jurisdiction of the Catawba Indian Nation of South and North Carolina.

Media Contact: Joseph McKinney

CEO

press@catawbadigital.zone

Press Kit: Press releases, and logos