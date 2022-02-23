ROCKCAST with Eric & Parker Delivers a “VIP Only” Experience to Growing Global Rock Audience
Third season strikes the right cord with Skillet’s John Cooper, Tommy Vext, Ted NugentNASHVILLE, TN, USA, February 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Having just premiered its star-studded third season on January 17th, Nashville’s five-star rated ROCKCAST with Eric & Parker continues to rise in both rank and popularity, delivering a backstage pass to the world of Rock/ metal/ alternative music. Having a conversation with the nation’s biggest and best stars, ROCKCAST wows a global audience with exclusive A-list interviews, hot-button topics, and entertainment news across multiple rock genres.
In January, fan-favorite podcast duo Eric Black and Parker Minor kicked off an explosive new season with Skillet’s John Cooper. Also on deck this go-around: heavy metal singer/songwriter and former Bad Wolves frontman Tommy Vext, along with the “Motor City Madman” himself, Ted Nugent, KoRn, Shinedown, Buckcherry, Stitched Up Heart, New Years Day, In This Moment and others.
Achieving national reach and local impact, ROCKCAST with Eric & Parker is easily Nashville’s best Rock/ Metal/ Alternative Rock video-driven podcast. Following two solid, action-packed seasons, thousands of loyal monthly listeners and viewers return to stream monthly, soaking up jaw-dropping stories from headlining names.
With a wealth of experience in marketing/ media, multi-talented show hosts Black and Minor offer a sneak peek behind the velvet curtain. Every electrifying episode offers their growing list of strategic partners a powerful opportunity to leverage meaningful consumer engagement, building brand awareness among key demographics.
Subscribe now and never miss out on ROCKCAST with Eric & Parker, available on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and more. Learn more at RockcastShow.com and follow on Instagram @RockcastShow.
About ROCKCAST:
Bringing the best Interviews, Relevant Topics and Entertainment in Rock, Metal and Alternative music. ROCKCAST reaches thousands of Rock, Metal, and Alternative Rock music fans monthly, thanks to the strategic demographic audiences and partnerships across digital media networks, supporting artists’ social media platforms, rock news outlets, and rock music entertainment publications. ROCKCAST with Eric & Parker is a video-driven show and podcast with engaging interviews from exclusive A-list artists, relevant topics, and entertainment in Rock, Metal, and Alternative Rock music. With a background in video production, marketing, promotions, and radio, Eric Black and Parker Minor have used their talents to develop a high quality product and production with ROCKCAST.
