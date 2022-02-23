The Ruth Cheatham Foundation Gala to be held in person for the first time since 2019, sponsorships & tickets on sale now

The North Texas cancer foundation, launched in 2017, announced its annual Gala will return as an in-person event for the first time since 2019

DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, February 23, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dallas, TX - The Ruth Cheatham Foundation (TRCF), a nonprofit focused on supporting adolescent youth through all phases of cancer treatment, is pleased to announce its 2022 Gala will be an in-person event on Friday, May 13, 2022.As part of the event, TRCF will be offering a limited number of Sponsorship and Group Packages, VIP Tickets, and General Admission Tickets. The event will include silent and live auctions provided by its corporate partners, a diamond raffle, dinner and drinks, live musical performances, celebrity speakers, and much more! TRCF will be announcing its celebrity speakers and musical line-up over the coming weeks, so stay tuned!“The pandemic has been tough for many, particularly so for non-profits and more importantly to those they support. We witnessed these struggles firsthand with many of our scholars, considering the challenges with virtual learning and the lack of social interaction,” said Douglas Whittemore, Treasurer, and Co-Founder. “Being able to go table to table and thank our supporters for helping these survivors even in the midst of a global pandemic, and seeing the smiling faces of the teens being celebrated is a very thrilling and welcomed return.”“With our organization being volunteer-run, we did not qualify for COVID assistance programs. We were worried how we could continue to fund these integral support programs to young cancer survivors” said Lindsay Whittemore, Executive Director, and Co-Founder. “Our corporate partners really stepped up in our time of need. Transitioning back to an in-person event for our largest annual fundraiser means we can focus on what is important, providing educational resources to allow cancer survivors to excel throughout their lifetime.”Corporate sponsorships, group packages, VIP, and individual tickets are available now for purchase on TRCF website at https://www.ruthcheathamfoundation.org/2022-gala TRCF asks you to visit their website https://www.ruthcheathamfoundation.org/ sign up for their mailing list, and learn more about their mission. Please make sure to "Like" and start following them on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/RuthCheathamFoundation/