Hummingbirds AI will showcase its Innovative Biometrics Technology at the Prestigious SXSW Festival Pitch Forum

Hummingbirds AI was selected as an alternate in the Artificial Intelligence, Robotics and Voice category for the 14th annual SXSW Pitch® where they will introduce their state-of-the-art privacy-first facial biometrics platform, GuacamoleID, to industry experts, venture capital and angel investors.

SXSW Pitch is the marquee event of South by Southwest® (SXSW®) Conference & Festivals to be held from March 11 to 20, 2022, where leading startups from around the world showcase some of the most impressive technology innovations to a panel of hand-picked judges and a live audience. Out of the 655 companies that applied to present at SXSW Pitch 2022, Hummingbirds AI was selected among the 50 finalists spanning 10 separate categories.

The category where Hummingbirds AI will be competing is the door to technologies related to machine-simulated intelligence, consciousness, empathy, or speech. These technologies may also cover Internet of Things and smart devices, or a machine’s ability to perform, anticipate, and streamline tasks without human assistance.

Hummingbirds AI´s authentication platform, GuacamoleID, stood out as a candidate for the Pitching Forum because it is the first CVIV, continuous video-based verification platform using facial biomarkers to make sure there is always the right person behind any device. It is a cloud-independent app that grants access only to authorized users and blocks any device that detects anyone not authorized getting in the camera field of view, protecting from usual visual hacking threats such as shoulder surfing or prying eyes.

The two-day event will be held the first weekend of SXSW Conference & Festivals, Saturday, March 12 and Sunday, March 13, on the fourth floor of the Downtown Hilton Austin, Salon D/E. The event will then culminate with the 2022 SXSW Pitch Awards Ceremony on Sunday evening, March 13, where winning startups from each category and a Best in Show winner will be announced and honored.

Hummingbirds AI will present among four other companies in the Artificial Intelligence, Robotics and Voice category on March 13th.

SXSW Pitch will feature finalists across the following 9 categories: Artificial Intelligence, Robotics & Voice, Enterprise & Smart Data, Entertainment, Gaming & Content, Extended Reality & Immersive Technology, Future of Work, Health, Wearables & Wellbeing, Innovative World Technologies, Smart Cities, Transportation & Logistics, and Social & Culture.

Hummingbirds AI is an award-winning innovation hub, creating cutting-edge computer vision solutions empowering enterprises in information security, biometrics and automation of business processes and Guacamole is the privacy-first biometric platform that secures endpoints and transactions for enterprises. The only continuous Video-based biometrics system delivering the most reliable, accurate non-invasive facial matching technology.

GuacamoleID was successfully launched in CES 2022 and has recently been portrayed at the Annual Information Security Report by Pitchbook with its passwordless AI technology, GuacamoleID.

According to SXSW Festival, of the 572 companies who have participated since the competition’s inception, over 82 percent have gone on to secure funding and 17 percent have been acquired by the likes Google, British Telecom, Huffington Post, Apple, Live Nation, OpenTable.