Oklahoma born American Rapper Bezzle says "Hard work Always Payoff"

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The "Dopamine" crooner made this known during a recent interview, says it's not easy getting to where he is now judging from his background.

Lawrence Cortez Hubbard, a.k.a "Bezzle" was born in a small town called Bartlesville Oklahoma and grew up in Kansas city/Lawrence with his mom who gave birth to him at the age of 15. He moved in with his uncle in LA at a very tender age, and started rolling with him.
He grew up listening to 90s r&b and hip hop music because his Mom put him onto his genre interests.

At 16, his mom caught a charge and had to go away, so he ended up in the streets and started doing his thing and re-evaluate his life.

He Started off as a chef then quit to pursue his dream full time and it’s been cracking ever since. He didn't get involved with his father untill later, but his dad along with his uncle became the right influence for him, because his dad was a Atl rapper that went by the name Mr. Niles. He was signed to Def Jam and raw deal records back in the late 90s.

His rap influences are mostly east coast influenced. Nas, Jay, meek, Mac miller, etc. People like crooked I and Nipsey are also in his top but he doesn't really like the new lil niggas too much. He rolls with Durk and lil baby though.

Bezzle's music is out on all music streaming platforms.
