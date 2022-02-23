Author Rosemary Fisher Shares a Story of Faith in Trying Times
A great representation of how God helps us in all circumstancesCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, February 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cookstown, NJ—Death, illness, lost or delayed dreams, loneliness, and unworthiness are a few of the unfortunate circumstances that people must go through in life. Although painful, they happen to be ordinary. Whether we like it or not, they are part of our lives. They say that the only way to know life is to know death. The moment that we learn how to accept death is the day we learn how to live. When the pandemic hit, we learned to value the ordinaries, go back to basics, and appreciate the little things in life. Author Rosemary Fisher drew inspiration out of the unfortunate situation and came up with the story Under His Wings. The idea for this story came to her in the middle of the night, and she believed it was God-given! Her hope in sharing this story is to show readers that it is possible to have a close relationship with Jesus, even in trying times.
Rosemary Fisher is a retired teacher. She graduated from Greenville College in Illinois in 1975 with a degree in Elementary Education. She dedicated over forty-five years to the education of young children. Not only that, but she had taught children from infancy through second grade. She particularly loved working with infants and toddlers in her family home daycare in Maryland. Most recently, she worked as a Child and Family Development Advocate with Early Head Start in Missouri. Rosemary and her husband, John, live in Columbia, MO. They have four children, eight grandchildren, and two beautiful collies named Regina and Brynn.
In Under His Wings, the author shares the story about ordinary people, going through ordinary life situations. They face illness and death, lost dreams, feelings of unworthiness, fears, and dangers common to us all. What sets the characters apart from most others is their belief in God and their trust in Him to guide, protect, and comfort them. Under His Wings would appeal to adult readers, especially those who enjoy a wholesome romance. The mid-western setting provides a comfortable backdrop to a story of faith and forgiveness. Bible verses and prayers throughout the book are natural parts of the characters’ lives.
The author has a unique way of intertwining a story of love, human struggle, and grief with encouraging scriptures and songs. Fisher’s story will keep you captivated while increasing your faith. Don’t miss your chance to grab a copy of this life-changing book on our online platforms or in your local bookstores.
