Portfolio Optimization Vital For Competitive Advantage

aioneers Hosts Webinar On Managing Complexity On March 2ndMANNHEIM, GERMANY, February 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Both businesses and their environments are put at risk by badly managed supply chains – especially those catering to complex product portfolios and architectures. Easy fixes are not common knowledge, leading to supply chain stress, unsustainable practices, and business losses. To normalize better management and decrease the burden on supply chains, March 2nd at 11:00 CET will see aioneers, a consultancy and tech start up, present a webinar outlining their tried and tested methods for optimizing product portfolios.
It is easy enough to understand why complex product portfolios are so ubiquitous. Failure in supply chains has become an unhappy regular on our news outlets these last years, for instance in the Suez blockage or as a result of COVID-19. Beyond the short-term crises, the growing carbon footprint of global supply chains and demand for ethical regulations and transparency pose threats further down the line. Companies must be resilient to both disasters and future compliancy regulations – which is hard enough if a supply chain only contains, say, five components.
Dr. Adrian Reisch, aioneers co-founder: “The more choices the customer has, the happier they are, but that happiness can soon turn sour when supply chains fail. The fact is, more choices equal more suppliers, more logistics routes, and, in the end, more chance for error. Delays, stock-outs, overcrowded warehouse space, and so on – these in turn force businesses to make rash decisions detrimental to them, their customers, and the environment. Unless companies learn how to optimize their product portfolios, businesses and customers alike will face increasingly negative consequences.”
Philipp Flemming, aioneers senior manager: “For many businesses, product portfolios end up too complex: because it looks like the best thing for their business! But what many struggle to see is that optimizing a product portfolio does not automatically mean losing products or dropping certain lines – it just means combining market and supply chain perspectives to get the most value for them and their customers.”
Through the webinar, aioneers will offer its industry insights and best practices to ‘shape, not cut’ product portfolios. To join, any interested parties can register before March 2nd.
