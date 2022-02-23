Dickinson County District Court offices closed March 7–8 for move

Court will continue to accept electronic filings, but in-person service will be unavailable

TOPEKA—Dickinson County District Court offices will close Monday, March 7, and Tuesday, March 8, while they are moved back to the Dickinson County Courthouse following a renovation.

During the two-day closure, court staff can be reached at dkcdc@8thjd.com.

Attorneys of record can continue to electronically file documents using Kansas Courts eFiling. However, court staff will have limited ability to process filings while their workstations are moved back to the courthouse and reconnected to the network.

Public access to case information on the Kansas District Court Public Access Portal is unaffected.

Self-represented parties may file for protection orders using the Kansas Protection Order Portal, or by contacting the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office at 785-263-4081.

Court offices will reopen Wednesday, March 9, at:

Dickinson County District Court 109 E 1st St. 2nd Floor Abilene, KS 67410

Changes to the moving schedule will be announced on the Dickinson County District Court website.