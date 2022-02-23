Amazon to Create 500 New Jobs in Augusta County

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Amazon will launch a new 1 million-square-foot non-sortable fulfillment center in Augusta County. The facility at 32 Trader Road in Fishersville will be responsible for picking, packing, and shipping bulky or larger-sized customer items such as patio furniture, outdoor equipment, or rugs.

The new facility is expected to be operational in spring 2023 and will add 500 new jobs to Amazon’s existing workforce of more than 30,000 full- and part-time employees in the Commonwealth.

“Jump starting the economy is a top priority for my Administration, and we celebrate the 500 new jobs in Augusta County and a strengthened partnership with Amazon,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Amazon’s new fulfillment center in Virginia is a testament to the Commonwealth’s exceptional infrastructure, competitive business costs, and long-term commitment that I’ve made to make sure we are developing talent and training workers to make Virginia the best state for business.”

“This new 1 million-square-foot fulfillment center in Augusta County will enhance Amazon’s supply chain and create 500 valuable jobs for the Shenandoah Valley,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “Virginia’s position as a premier logistics destination is bolstered by continued investments from industry leaders like Amazon, which is catalyzing economic development in regions across the Commonwealth.”

“We are proud to expand our Virginia operations with this Fishersville fulfillment center,” said Amazon’s Vice President of North America Customer Fulfillment Melissa Nick. “This facility joins two recently launched delivery stations in Waynesboro and Louisa and will be vital to our ability to serve customers and provide great selection and fast Prime shipping speeds across the region.”

“Augusta County looks forward to welcoming Amazon to our business community, and we appreciate the company’s recognition of the logistics and infrastructure benefits we offer for business,” said Gerald Garber, Chair of the Augusta County Board of Supervisors. “We value the company’s investment in this location, as well as the commitment to create 500 new jobs to help fuel our economy’s growth.”

“It has been a great pleasure to work with the Amazon team and Augusta County to secure this major expansion by one of the world’s largest corporations,” said Shenandoah Valley Partnership Executive Director Jay A. Langston, Ph.D. “We are excited about the expanded logistics infrastructure that will exist as a result of Amazon’s location.”

“I was pleased to be a part of the negotiations that led to the decision by Amazon to locate its East Coast headquarters in Northern Virginia,” said Senator Emmett Hanger. “Now, I am really excited to be a part of the official announcement that this innovative company will be locating a major distribution hub here in Augusta County. Amazon offers very good pay and benefits packages and will be an excellent community partner with this new operation focused the on fulfillment of large or oversized shipments.” “I welcome Amazon to Augusta County, and I look forward to partnering with them in this endeavor,” said Delegate John Avoli. “They have selected a great location that will serve the people of the Staunton-Augusta-Waynesboro area well by bringing 500 much-needed jobs. It speaks volumes about our community that one of the most successful companies in the world is choosing to expand here. I commend Governor Youngkin, Augusta County, and Amazon for negotiating an agreement that will greatly benefit our economy in the heart of the Shenandoah Valley.”

Amazon first launched its Virginia fulfillment operations in 2006 in Sterling. The company has grown its operations network to include more than 30 fulfillment and sorting centers, and delivery stations in the Commonwealth. Amazon selected Arlington for its second corporate headquarters in 2018, resulting in the creation of more than 25,000 jobs.

Amazon announced a state-of-the-art robotics fulfillment center at Richmond Raceway in Henrico County in April 2021. In October 2021, Amazon launched a new delivery center in Stafford County, as well as a new cross-dock fulfillment center in Stafford County in November 2021. Over the last decade, Amazon’s investments have led to an additional $34 billion being contributed to Virginia’s economy and have helped create over 96,000 indirect jobs on top of Amazon’s direct hires—from jobs in construction and logistics to professional services. More than 42,000 small and medium businesses and independent authors in Virginia are selling to customers through Amazon’s online marketplace.

Amazon offers highly competitive pay and benefits. The company provides a starting wage of $15 an hour and offers full-time employees industry-leading benefits, including full health, vision, and dental insurance, 401(k) with 50 percent company match, up to 20 weeks paid parental leave, and Amazon’s innovative Career Choice program, which pre-pays 95 percent of tuition for courses in high-demand fields. Since the program’s launch, over 1,600 employees in Virginia have pursued degrees in game design and visual communications, nursing, IT programming, and radiology, among others. In addition, Amazon has pledged to invest $1.2 billion to provide 300,000 U.S. employees with upskilling training for in-demand jobs over the next four years.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Augusta County and the Shenandoah Valley Partnership to secure the project for Virginia. The company is eligible to receive benefits from the Major Business Facility Job Tax Credit for new, full-time jobs created.