EGLE announces 17 coastal management grants

Feb. 11, 2022 Jeff Johnston, Public Information Officer, JohnstonJ14@Michigan.gov, 517-231-9304 Ronda Wuycheck, Coastal Zone Management Program Manager, WuycheckR@Michigan.gov, 517-420-5921

More than $1.1M supports water quality initiative statewide

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) announced today more than $1.1 million in coastal management grants. These funds will lead to 17 grant-supported projects and program initiatives to protect, preserve, enhance and wisely develop our coastal resources along the nation's longest freshwater coastline.

Projects funded through the Michigan Coastal Management Program (MCMP) will help:

Provide planning and implementation necessary to strengthen coastal hazard preparedness and mitigation.

Provide planning, design and implementation of nature-based solutions for alterative shore protection.

Track and develop conceptual plans to mitigate coastal flooding.

Survey the willingness to accept managed retreat strategies that move back critical infrastructure to protect against coastal hazards such as erosion and flooding.

Install a barrier-free kayak launch.

Help develop the MCMP Resilient Coastal Communities Adaptation Strategies toolkit.

Conduct coastal leadership academies and a Coastal Resilience Summit.

Here are the recipients of the $1,114,577 in grants for 2022:

Land Information Access Association (LIAA), Traverse City: $75,000 to help communities conduct sustainability reviews of municipal plans and regulations. These reviews will lead to proposals that will increase a community's ability to adapt to conditions on the Great Lakes.

$75,000 to help communities conduct sustainability reviews of municipal plans and regulations. These reviews will lead to proposals that will increase a community's ability to adapt to conditions on the Great Lakes. Michigan Association of Planning, Ann Arbor: $100,000 to conduct regionally focused coastal leadership academies and a Coastal Resilience Summit.

$100,000 to conduct regionally focused coastal leadership academies and a Coastal Resilience Summit. GEI Consultants of Michigan, Lansing: $75,000 to provide technical support to the MCMP in the development of the MCMP Adaptation Strategies Toolkit (MCMP Toolkit).

$75,000 to provide technical support to the MCMP in the development of the MCMP Adaptation Strategies Toolkit (MCMP Toolkit). Michigan Technological University, Houghton: $75,000 for technical support to the MCMP in developing the MCMP Toolkit.

$75,000 for technical support to the MCMP in developing the MCMP Toolkit. West Michigan Action Council, Grand Rapids: $16,115 to develop educational materials, host water quality panels and conduct workshops. These will stress the importance of proper maintenance and self-inspection of on-site disposal systems for water quality protection.

$16,115 to develop educational materials, host water quality panels and conduct workshops. These will stress the importance of proper maintenance and self-inspection of on-site disposal systems for water quality protection. Macatawa Area Coordinating Council, Holland: $42,605 to help update the Macatawa Watershed Management Plan. The plan will guide decisions to improve the water quality and resilience of Lake Macatawa.

$42,605 to help update the Macatawa Watershed Management Plan. The plan will guide decisions to improve the water quality and resilience of Lake Macatawa. Huron Pines, Gaylord: $58,833 to the conservation nonprofit to host community engagement sessions to raise awareness about topics including water quality, stormwater management and coastal resilience. The goal is to advance community-driven planning and green infrastructure implementation efforts.

$58,833 to the conservation nonprofit to host community engagement sessions to raise awareness about topics including water quality, stormwater management and coastal resilience. The goal is to advance community-driven planning and green infrastructure implementation efforts. Southeast Michigan Council of Governments, Detroit: $62,204 to identify high-priority publicly owned properties based on public input and assess feasibility for green stormwater infrastructure. It will use this input to develop conceptual plans to address coastal flooding and strengthen coastal community resiliency.

$62,204 to identify high-priority publicly owned properties based on public input and assess feasibility for green stormwater infrastructure. It will use this input to develop conceptual plans to address coastal flooding and strengthen coastal community resiliency. Bay City: $80,000 to develop design and construction plans to enhance four waterfront boating access sites on the Saginaw River. This work will help to support the local economy and enhance tourism.

$80,000 to develop design and construction plans to enhance four waterfront boating access sites on the Saginaw River. This work will help to support the local economy and enhance tourism. City of Marysville: $24,000 to develop a master plan for improvements at Veterans Memorial Park along the St. Clair River. Barrier-free paddlecraft water access and increasing green infrastructure are priorities.

$24,000 to develop a master plan for improvements at Veterans Memorial Park along the St. Clair River. Barrier-free paddlecraft water access and increasing green infrastructure are priorities. Allegan County Road Commission: $45,000 to conduct a feasibility study for the managed retreat of Lakeshore Drive.

$45,000 to conduct a feasibility study for the managed retreat of Lakeshore Drive. Western Upper Peninsula Planning and Development Region Commission (WUPPDR), Hancock: $11,109 to develop location-based outreach programs for education on coastal hazards. This outreach will increase understanding of community vulnerability on Lake Superior. Community vulnerability is the process of identifying risks from coastal hazards (e.g., erosion and flooding) and methods to reduce risks through adaptation strategies.

$11,109 to develop location-based outreach programs for education on coastal hazards. This outreach will increase understanding of community vulnerability on Lake Superior. Community vulnerability is the process of identifying risks from coastal hazards (e.g., erosion and flooding) and methods to reduce risks through adaptation strategies. Western Michigan University, Big Rapids: $21,098 to research coastal homeowner willingness to accept managed retreat adaptation strategies. This will advance cost-benefit planning to identify target locations for managed retreat.

$21,098 to research coastal homeowner willingness to accept managed retreat adaptation strategies. This will advance cost-benefit planning to identify target locations for managed retreat. City of Petoskey: $112,500 to construct a barrier-free boardwalk for public access to Lake Michigan, install other site amenities, treat invasive species and plant native vegetation for coastal habitat improvement.

$112,500 to construct a barrier-free boardwalk for public access to Lake Michigan, install other site amenities, treat invasive species and plant native vegetation for coastal habitat improvement. Fort Gratiot Township: $76,250 to construct a barrier-free walkway to Lake Huron, install green infrastructure and plant native vegetation for coastal habitat improvement.

$76,250 to construct a barrier-free walkway to Lake Huron, install green infrastructure and plant native vegetation for coastal habitat improvement. Huron-Clinton Metropolitan Authority, Brighton: $194,863 to install a barrier-free kayak launch, install site amenities for an outdoor education space, and plant trees.

$194,863 to install a barrier-free kayak launch, install site amenities for an outdoor education space, and plant trees. City of Hancock: $45,000 to carry out a feasibility analysis for nature-based shore protection and restoration. The analysis will help address erosion issues at a high erosional shoreland on the Keweenaw Waterway.

# # #