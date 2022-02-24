RoboMarkets is Chosen as the Safest European Broker in 2022
RoboMarkets is the winner of the "Safest European Broker 2022" title of the London Trader Show Awards 2022.
RoboMarkets' top priority is its clients' proficient experience in trading, as this forms the core of the company's ideology.”LIMASSOL, CYPRUS, February 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RoboMarkets, a broker that provides investment services to European clients is the proud winner of the "Safest European Broker 2022" title, as announced by the London Trader Show Awards 2022. This important achievement will be recognised during the "London Trader Show" on 25 February 2022, when all the prizes will be presented at the Novotel London West hotel in London.
— Konstantin Rashap, Chief Business Officer at RoboMarkets
The London Trader Show (formerly London Forex Show), which has been held since 2010, is considered a landmark event for the industry in Europe. This yearly one-day exhibition offers traders and investors the opportunity to also complete independent training, or attend a variety of seminars and workshops. Moreover, attendees have the chance to interact with the teams of companies working in the industry.
The key highlight of the London Trader Show Awards 2022 is the declaration of the winners. The voting was conducted on the exhibition's official website from 6 January to 15 February 2022. During this period, visitors of the website could complete the survey and cast their votes by selecting their favourites in 11 nominations.
Konstantin Rashap, Chief Business Officer at RoboMarkets, stated: "We always take care to ensure that our team consists of the most competent personnel, which can provide safe and secure trading to everyone. RoboMarkets' top priority is its clients' proficient experience in trading, as this forms the core of the company's ideology. Receiving the "Safest European Broker 2022" award proves that our efforts are recognised as being effective and RoboMarkets is heading toward the right direction on its journey to success".
About RoboMarkets
RoboMarkets is an investment company operating under CySEC licence No. 191/13 and offering access to trading over 12,000 instruments. This list includes six markets, such as Forex, Stocks, Indices, Metals, Commodities, and Energies. Trading operations are performed using cutting-edge technologies and the company's proprietary solutions – MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, R MobileTrader, R StocksTrader, and R WebTrader. Find out more about the Company's products and activities on www.robomarkets.com.
Timofei Zuev
RoboMarkets
+357 25123275
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter